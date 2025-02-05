  • home icon
MLB 2025 Predictions: Yankees with 7.7% World Series chance; Dodgers lead at 24.3%; NL East team falling behind at 14.9%, per FanGraphs

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Feb 05, 2025 20:10 GMT
The Dodgers top the Yankees in terms of best odds to win the World Series according to FanGraphs (Photo Source: IMAGN)
It's been an action packed offseason for a number of MLB clubs. Fans and experts have been treated to a number of notable transactions which saw players such as Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried all switches uniforms ahead of the new season.

In some cases, this past MLB offseason has been a case of the rich getting richer, particularily when it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were able to add the likes of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. While the reigning World Series champions may be considered the favorite to repeat, clubs have made plenty of moves to help push to dethrone them.

Here is a closer look at the World Series odds for every MLB club in 2025 according to FanGraphs

National League East

The National League East has consistently been one of the toughest divisions in baseball. Except for the Miami Marlins, the other four clubs have won the division at least once in the past 10 years. Without question, the biggest move in the NL East was the addition of Juan Soto to the New York Mets, however, FanGraphs projections is currently not favorable for their World Series odds.

TeamWorld Series Odds
Atlanta Braves14.9%
Philadelphia Phillies5.3%
New York Mets3.4%
Washington Nationals0.0%
Miami Marlins0.0%

National League Central

The Milwaukee Brewers have been in control of the NL Central over the past two years, however, FanGraphs views that the Chicago Cubs as the top title contender in the division. The Cubs made one of the biggest MLB trades this offseason by landing Kyle Tucker, dramatically increasing their chances.

TeamWorld Series Odds
Chicago Cubs2.8%
Milwaukee Brewers1.3%
Pittsburgh Pirates0.5%
St. Louis Cardinals0.4%
Cincinnati Reds0.4%

National League West

It may come as no surprise, however the Los Angeles Dodgers not only have the division's best odds of winning the 2025 World Series, but the best in MLB. Something about having the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman makes life a little easier, not to mention their elite pitching rotation as well.

TeamWorld Series Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers24.3%
Arizona Diamondbacks3.7%
San Diego Padres1.2%
San Francisco Giants0.9%
Colorado Rockies0.0%

American League East

The American League East has the best odds to win the World Series across the board, while none of the clubs have the highest in MLB, they have the best odds from top to bottom. The New York Yankees are top the list in the division. Even though they were unable to re-sign Juan Soto in free agency, the club made a number of notable additions this offseason.

TeamWorld Series Odds
New York Yankees7.7%
Boston Red Sox3.8%
Tampa Bay Rays2.6%
Baltimore Orioles2.4%
Toronto Blue Jays2.1%

American League Central

The race for the AL Central crown might be tight, however, FanGraphs is not optimistic about any of the division's teams ending the year with the World Series title. While fans have seen some crazy playoff runs throughout MLB histroy, FanGraphs is not convinced it will be from the AL Central this season.

TeamWorld Series Odds
Minnesota Twins3.9%
Detroit Tigers2.6%
Kansas City Royals2.1%
Cleveland Guardians0.6%
Chicago White Sox0.0%

American League West

The AL West has belonged to the Houston Astros for the better part of the decade, however, according to FanGraphs, things could be tight for a few clubs in the division. The Texas Rangers, who won the World Series in 2023, have one of the best lineups in baseball when healthy and could make another deep run this upcoming season.

TeamWorld Series Odds
Texas Rangers4.4%
Seattle Mariners4.3%
Houston Astros3.7%
The Athletics0.3%
Los Angeles Angels0.2%

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
