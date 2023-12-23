Yoshinobu Yamamoto has made history by becoming the highest-valued pitcher to join Major League Baseball. The 25-year-old Japanese star has signed a 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $325 million, with a $50 million signing bonus and no deferral.

Yamamoto will be joining his Japan national teammate Shohei Ohtani next season and is expected to share the rotation with Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, and Walker Buehler. The title of the highest-valued pitcher was previously held by reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year deal worth $324 million with the New York Yankees.

Jon Heyman, an MLB Analyst and columnist for the NY Post, shared his thoughts on the "High Heat" show hosted by Alanna Rizzo.

“I think, looking back on this now, Los Angeles Dodgers are probably the team that he wanted to go from the beginning… I think, he ultimately just wanted to go to Los Angeles,” said Heyman.

“I do believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are a team that great players are gonna wanna play for.”

According to Heyman, the Dodgers were able to make this deal happen due to their ability to defer large amounts of money in their contracts. For instance, Freddie Freeman's six-year contract worth $162 million includes $57 million in deferred money that will be paid out from 2018 to 2040. Similarly, Mookie Betts' 12-year contract worth $365 million includes $120 million in deferred money owed to him by the Dodgers.

However, the most significant deferral deal is with Shohei Ohtani, who will receive only $20 million over 10 years of service, while the remaining $680 million will be deferred and paid out to him from 2034 to 2043.

Heyman also believes that geography played a significant role in Ohtani's decision to choose Los Angeles over other options. Additionally, Ohtani's influence may have played a part in Yamamoto's decision to choose the Dodgers despite having received a similar offer from the New York Mets.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 2023

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a spectacular 2023. From winning the World Baseball Classic, to being named Pacific League MVP, to becoming an All-Star in Japan in a single year and securing the largest pitching contract in MLB history.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had an exceptional ERA of 1.21 in 23 games with a 16-6 record, while pitching 164 innings. He closed two games, including one shutout, and had 169 strikeouts, which won him the Sawamura Award for the third time.

On top of that, Yamamoto played a pivotal role in the 2023 Japan Series for his former team, the Orix Buffaloes. In Game 6, Yamamoto pitched for nine innings with 14 strikeouts, while allowing just a single run.

