"Bryce Harper don't give a s**t about no UCL" - MLB Analyst and Boston Red Sox podcaster in disbelief after Bryce Harper hammered a three-run homer despite a UCL injury

Bryce Harper is on a roll right now. He and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to four games after last night's 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bryce Harper has been dealing with a UCL injury that has limited him to designated hitter, but it appears the injury has had little effect on his hitting. Harper smoked his ninth homer of the season last night, and the Phillies are back at .500 for the first time since April 30.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis BRYCE HARPER DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT NO UCL BRYCE HARPER DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT NO UCL https://t.co/cPLSwcTnN1

"BRYCE HARPERS DON'T GIVE A S**T ABOUT NO UCL" - @ Jared Carrabis

On top of his three-run homer, Harper also went 3-4 and is batting above .300 again. The Phillies are starting to look like the team everyone thought they would be as they are now 17-17 on the season.

Bryce Harper looks set to repeat as MVP: four other MVP candidates who could challenge his title

Bryce Harper during last night's Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers game

The 2021 National League MVP is looking to defend his title as he is off to a great start to his 2022 season. Despite injuries, Harper looks like he is at the top of his game. His absolutley hammered his three-run homer off Julio Urias. Harper looks to be a top choice, but who are some other players who could contend for the prestigious award?

#4 Pete Alonso, New York Mets 1B

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

By the end of the season, Pete Alonso will be in discussions for the NL MVP. The Mets slugging first baseman leads the league in RBIs with 29 and has belted eight home runs.

Pete Alonso HR, RBI, OBP/SLG/OPS WAR 2022 Stats 8 HR, 29 RBI, .347/.500/.847 0.8

SNY @SNYtv Happy Pete Alonso bobblehead night!



Pete's RBI double makes it a 4-0 ballgame! Happy Pete Alonso bobblehead night!Pete's RBI double makes it a 4-0 ballgame! https://t.co/h7xV2182RO

"Happy Pete Alonso bobblehead night! Pete's RBI double makes it a 4-0 ballgame!" - @ SNY

Last night, Alonso smoked a line-drive double to drive in a run.

#3 Juan Soto, Washington Nationals OF

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

Last year's MVP runner-up will undoubtedly be in the conversation this season. Juan Soto has belted eight home runs and leads the league in walks with 28.

Juan Soto HR, RBI, OBP/SLG/OPS WAR 2022 Stats 8 HR, 11 RBI, .404/.512/.916 1.9

#2 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals 3B

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman is off to an amazing start to his season. Between his excellent defense and power at the plate, Arenado will be toward the top of the leaderboard in many offensive categories.

Nolan Arenado HR, RBI, OBP/SLG/OPS WAR 2022 Stats 7 HR, 27 RBI, .370/.582/.952 2.2

#1 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres 3B

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

If the season ends today, Manny Machado will be the NL MVP. Machado leads the league with a .439 OBP and 1.025 OPS.

Manny Machado HR, RBI, OBP/SLG/OPS WAR 2022 Stats 7 HR, 23 RBI, .439/.586/1.025 2.7

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt