After his recent grand slam, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was asked about what has led to his dramatic improvement at the plate. His answer surprised a few people.

The 26-year-old credited the environment in the locker room and his teammates for his performances. The chemistry in the clubhouse seems to have changed with several new additions to the lineup. Despite losing some of their star players, this young Red Sox team is off to a strong start.

While many fans simply saw a young player complimenting his teammates, others took Duran's comments as a sly dig at some of the club's former players.

Well-known MLB analyst and podcaster Jared Carrabis added his two cents to the debate that is sweeping Red Sox Nation.

Red Sox Twitter had some conspiracy theories going, but I think this was just a compliment to the guys who are in there and helping Jarren Duran and not shade towards anyone who no longer is.

"Red Sox Twitter had some conspiracy theories going, but I think this was just a compliment to the guys who are in there and helping Jarren Duran and not shade towards anyone who no longer is." - Jared Carrabis

In a recent tweet, Carrabis said fans should not read too much into Duran's comments. Sharing a clip from the popular Red Sox show Name Redacted Podcast, Carrabis went on to say that he was simply paying compliments to his teammates.

Jarren Duran went on to name Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo as some of the players that have helped him settle in. He said that this season he could "be more open" with his team.

The new-look Boston Red Sox team is off to a strong start in 2023

Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox is pushed in a cart through the dug out by Jarren Duran against the Kansas City Royals

The departure of veterans Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez has left a gap in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse. The two All-Stars had become fixtures on the lineup card and were regarded as leaders on and off the field.

Duran's comments seem to suggest that the team has better chemistry now without Bogaerts and Martinez.

Jarren Duran grand slam to dead center!

"Jarren Duran grand slam to dead center!" - Talkin' Baseball

Bogaerts recently signed a massive 11-year, 280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. J.D. Martinez moved out west to try his luck with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner, Verdugo and Hernandez have stepped up to play the role of team leaders. Under their guidance, this young Boston Red Sox team is off to a respectable 13-13 start. Despite being last in the AL East, they trail the Yankees by just 1.5 games and have won five of their opening eight series.

