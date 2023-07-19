Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians missed out on a well-deserved opportunity when he didn’t make it to the All-Star list this season.

On Tuesday night the Cleveland Guardians registered a massive win of 10-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Naylor’s two-run homer helped his team take a lead against the opponents.

Naylor is hitting .301/.318/.429 with an OPS of .747. He has registered 10 home runs and driven in 60 runs. This is the second-highest batting average and OPS, and the most RBI among any of the other AL first baseman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Defensively also, Naylor has been impressive. He holds the second-best defensive prowess among AL first basemen. He's in the 92nd percentile in outs above average. He has prevented three runs and is four OAA.

Not selecting a player with statistics like him really enhances the flaws in the system of the procedure by which the players make it to the roster. A part of the All-Star selection procedure includes voting by a group of fans who are mostly looking forward to voting for their favorite players.

MLB Analyst Jared Carrabis is not happy about this. As is anyone who is a true baseball fanatic. He posted a video of Naylor’s impressive performance during Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and openly blamed fans for not voting for someone as deserving as Naylor.

Jared Carrabis on Josh Naylor

"Josh Naylor should’ve been an All Star and you should all be ashamed of yourselves.” - Jarred Carrabis had posted on Twitter.

Josh Naylor’s MLB journey

Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a one-run double off Nick Wittgren #64 of the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on July 08, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Josh Naylor was selected by the Miami Marlins and was the 12th overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres on May 24, 2019, against his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was thereafter traded to the Cleveland Guardians by the Padres. Through 250 games with the Guardians, Naylor has registered 33 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .248 batting average.

Since June 18, Naylor is hitting .396 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 22 games.

This marks Naylor’s fifth season in Major League Baseball. With his prowess and defensive powers at the plate, reaching the top is inevitable. Paired with the star Jose Ramirez, Guardians can become invincible in the American League.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault