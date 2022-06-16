MLB analyst claims Los Angeles Angels had "informal discussions" regarding a possible extension for Shohei Ohtani during Spring Training

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani's future with the team is in question as of late with multiple rumors of a possible extension in the near future. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal claims that Ohtani and the Angels were in talks for an extension during Spring Training but have since cooled down a bit with the regular season starting.

Rosenthal says Ohtani's agents would like to have a deal exceeding the range of Max Scherzer's record $43.3 Million per year, making him the highest paid player in the history of the game.

It’s child’s play, compared to what lies ahead with Shohei Ohtani.



has the details: Think Aaron Judge’s contract situation is fascinating?It’s child’s play, compared to what lies ahead with Shohei Ohtani. @Ken_Rosenthal has the details: theathletic.com/3363752/2022/0… Think Aaron Judge’s contract situation is fascinating?It’s child’s play, compared to what lies ahead with Shohei Ohtani.@Ken_Rosenthal has the details: theathletic.com/3363752/2022/0… https://t.co/KLSLjukqLT

Last off-season, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, said that Ohtani was happy to be with the Angels and the future of the team given the front office's commitment to putting together a winning team.

"Balelo: 'I was with Perry yesterday, and I know one of the things that he's really set out to do is to put together a competitive team. He is all about it. And I think that's wonderful... They're really close to being a really dynamic team.'" - Jeff Fletcher

Despite these comments last fall, the future for Ohtani remains unknown. Ohtani's main goal is to be on a winning team, but the Angels' recent slide under .500 that featured a 14-game losing streak and the firing of manager Joe Maddon are not supporting that desire.

Ohtani's contract will likely remain in question for the rest of the season, dependent on how the team finishes and whether or not they are in the postseason. The 2023 off-season will be interesting in regard to Ohtani's contract. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Angels are willing to pay the 2021 American League MVP the money he and his agents are asking for.

Shohei Ohtani's contract: How to value the most unique player in the history of the game

Shohei Ohtani fires a pitch during a Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels game.

Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly the most unique player the game has ever seen. The two-way player has shown to be effective as both a flame-throwing starting pitcher and a slugging hitter at the plate.

The 2021 AL MVP will ask for and deservedly receive one of the largest contracts in the history of the sport. Ohtani's value is hard to measure given how unique a player he is.

From a marketing and performance standpoint, Ohtani is worth every penny of a record-setting contract. Whoever pays him will reap the rewards.

