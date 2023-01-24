Many believed Alex Rodriguez's transition from being a world champion and legend with the Yankees to the Hall of Fame would be a smooth one. Rodriguez is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever play in the Major Leagues.

During his career in MLB, he amassed 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI, 696 home runs, and 329 stolen bases. He won three MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections, 10 Silver Slugger awards, two Gold Glove awards, and a World Series title.

All of these factors appear to favor the big man being seriously considered for a Hall of Fame spot, but Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both had similar statistics during their playing careers but were never inducted into Cooperstown.

"If Bonds and Clemens weren’t elected by the BBWAA, how can Rodriguez get in, particularly given his historic drug suspension?" - Bob Nightengale (USA TODAY)

If it hadn't been for his widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs, which was later revealed when Alex Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs for the entire three years of his Rangers contract after signing a massive 10-year deal and $240 million with the Yankees, he might have received a unanimous vote for the Hall of Fame.

Can Alex Rodriguez make a valid nod to enter the Hall of Fame?

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were both passed over for Cooperstown by the BBWAA last month (Bonds received 66.0% and Clemens received 65.2%), and they were then placed on the Eras Committee Contemporary Players Ballot. Players who don't make the cut on the BBWAA ballot can still be elected to the Hall of Fame through the Eras Committee, formerly known as the Veterans Committee.

Unfortunately, many of the debates surrounding the Hall of Fame these days are unrelated to the player's achievements on the field. Much of the discussion about a player's eligibility for the Hall of Fame is clouded by vague questions that arouse elements brought on by the widespread use of PEDs in the 1990s and 2000s.

To state the obvious, Alex Rodriguez would be a Hall of Famer in the inner ring based solely on his statistical record. He ranks fourth in RBI and sixth overall in home runs. He is one of only eight players to have crossed the plate more than 2,000 times, and he ranks eighth all-time in runs scored. The only three players with at least 300 base steals and 600 or more home runs each are A-Rod, Barry Bonds, and Willie Mays.

If you include A-Rod's overall performance, he ranks among the positional players in baseball history with the 12th-highest WAR (Wins Above Replacement). Although one of the men tied for first (Bonds) is still figuratively exiled from Cooperstown, the names behind him on the WAR list are all baseball legends.

