The Boston Red Sox lost starter Garrett Whitlock after just one inning on Sunday. He had one strikeout and gave up a home run before having to leave with what was described as elbow tightness. That's usually a bad sign for an MLB pitcher, especially with Tommy John surgeries on the rise.

He will undergo tests to determine the severity and the team will certainly hope for the best, but it doesn't look good. Avid Red Sox fan and MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis found himself extremely disappointed with the latest injury.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Garrett Whitlock done after one inning. It's a miracle that this team is even .500 with how many things have gone wrong for them.

"Garrett Whitlock done after one inning. It’s a miracle that this team is even .500 with how many things have gone wrong for them."

The Boston Red Sox are currently in last place in the AL East, but are still in the playoff hunt with a 42-42 record at this point. The injuries, specifically to the pitching staff, have been hard to overcome, though.

Chris Sale, Joely Rodriguez, Richard Bleier, Corey Kluber, Tanner Houck and John Schreiber are all on the Injured List, with Whitlock potentially joining them. Even Masataka Yoshida, Trevor Story and Reese McGuire are hurt on offense right now.

Whitlock hadn't exactly performed like an ace this season, but a healthy arm, and one that has done well in the past, is a vital asset to a team like the Red Sox.

Garrett Whitlock in danger of losing his season

Exiting early is never good for a pitcher, especially after one inning. To hear the phrase "elbow tightness" is never good, either. That usually belies something serious.

Garrett Whitlock left injured

The team will certainly run tests as soon as possible and determine exactly what's going on with their pitcher, but it is certainly not looking bright. Elbow tightness can lead to a torn UCL and require Tommy John surgery, which will cost him this season and part of next year if that's the diagnosis.

