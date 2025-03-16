MLB analyst gives his verdict on Dodgers' chances of winning 104 games in 2025

MLB analyst Sean Casey reckons the Los Angeles Dodgers can win more than 104 games this year if they keep their three superstars at the top of the lineup in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani healthy.

The reigning world champions already had a strong offense, and Casey believes their depth in the starting pitching department gives them further potential to go past that mark.

The sports betting odds in the US have placed the over/under win line for the Los Angeles Dodgers at 104 before their first game of the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on Tuesday. They have a 100-win campaign in five of the past seven full seasons, including a franchise record of 111 victories in 2022.

Sean Casey, a former three-time All-Star first baseman and presently an analyst for MLB Network, was asked whether the Fall Classic champions could win 104 games in 2025.

"If anyone could do it, the Dodgers can do it," Casey replied. "If they stay healthy with that rotation and how deep they are, and if that big three can stay healthy, I think they do win 104."

They were expected to win more than 100 games last year after adding Shohei Ohtani to their lineup but eventually ended the regular season on a 98-64 record as both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman missed some parts of the regular season.

Injuries may prevent Dodgers from getting 104 wins, says Sean Casey

The World Series champs have won at least 100 games in three of the last four years (Image Source: Getty)

Although Sean Casey is confident that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster capable of winning more than 104 games, he believes injuries to their key players can dramatically turn their fortunes.

"Like last year," said Casey, "guys are going down, rotation looks a little different, one or two of those guys gets hurt, I think 104, that's a big number."

The team was severely hampered by injuries last season, especially in the pitching department and could not even gather a complete starting rotation for the postseason.

Shohei Ohtani only missed a couple of games, but Mookie Betts was out for two months after getting hit by a pitch on his hand, while Freddie Freeman missed time for personal reasons before hurting his ankle ahead of the playoffs.

