Juan Soto to the Seattle Mariners was a dream for fans a few years ago. But this could become a reality given that the San Diego Padres are looking to cut salaries for next season.

Seattle needs some help in the competitive American League West. It is 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the final American League Wild Card spot. With the regular season ending, the Mariners are running out of time to secure a postseason spot.

They need something or someone to push them over the hump, and MLB insider Jeff Passan believes that player is Juan Soto. He thinks Soto on a short-term contract would fit perfectly:

"Mariners fans should understand what's coming, because when you hear all of these things (the Texas Rangers have), and what that says is ownership needs to recognize this and go out and make bold moves. ...

“If you’re the Seattle Mariners, I don’t know if you can sign Juan Soto to a contract long-term, I don’t know if he’s gonna want to stay, but I will say this: the price is going to be a lot lower (to trade for him) than it was a couple years ago when the Padres traded for him.”

Passan spoke on the rise of the Texas Rangers and how their World Series window is open for the next few years. If Seattle does not add anything, he does not believe it will have much of a chance.

The Rangers have great players like Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager. They also have a great farm system, with guys like Evan Carter being ready as soon as his name was called.

Texas has been aggressive in free agency when compared to Seattle. Seattle must take a page from the Rangers' book and pursue hitters in the offseason, and what better player to pursue than Juan Soto?

Could Juan Soto complete the Seattle Mariners?

Rockies vs Padres Baseball

Juan Soto is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. However, it has been reported that the San Diego Padres are looking to cut salaries after a disappointing 2023 season.

The team had a payroll of $104 million in 2018. Now, the team's payroll sits at $253 million. That is quite the jump to finish the season under .500 and miss the playoffs.

If the Seattle Mariners were to add Soto, he would be a nuisance in the middle of the lineup. Imagine a J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Soto and Teoscar Hernandez lineup. That would be a scary group of hitters for opposing pitchers to face.

Seattle has an exciting team and a sound farm system, but it needs another top bat to secure its place in the division. It will be interesting to see how aggressively it pursues Soto in the offseason.