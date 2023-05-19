With over a quarter of the season complete, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in last place in the American League East. For most teams languishing at the bottom of their division, the doom and gloom would be setting in. Boston fans, however, are surprisingly optimistic, and with good reason.

The Red Sox have a respectable 24-20 record. An impressive feat considering they compete in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball. They currently have a better record than seven of the 10 American League teams outside the AL East. They would be tied for first place with the Minnesota Twins if they competed in the AL Central.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis captured the sentiment in Red Sox Nation well in his recent tweet.

"'Last place' is not the insult that you think it is if you’re in the AL East."

Carrabis made the point that the fourth-placed team in the East could have a realistic shot at a playoff birth. Six teams qualify from each division in the MLB playoffs with the winners of each division guaranteed a spot.

The Boston Red Sox are currently only half a game behind the World Series champion Houston Astros. They trail the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays by only one game.

The Boston Red Sox compete in one of the most talented divisions in the majors

Reese McGuir of the Boston Red Sox talks with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

The American League East is littered with talented stars on both the offensive and defensive front. Yankees' captain Aaron Judge is the reigning AL MVP. Rays' pitcher Shane McClanhan is a early front runner for the AL Cy Young. The Blue Jays, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., boast one of the best offenses in the league. Orioles' catcher Adley Rutschman is one the most exciting young players in the game.

Currently, the AL East is the only division where every team is above .500 on the season.

"That's a series W! FINAL: #RedSox 12, Mariners 3 #DirtyWater" - Red Sox

The five teams have combined for a total of 41 World Series, more than any other MLB division.

At the beginning of the season, few predicted that this Boston Red Sox team would make a playoff run. They have exceeded expectations so far.

Boston faces a difficult May with the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks on the schedule. If they can continue the level of baseball they have played, there is no reason this team can't be in the playoff picture in September.

