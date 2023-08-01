Justin Verlander is once again a member of the Houston Astros. The New York Mets agreed to send Verlander to Houston in exchange for Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

It is a huge trade that helps both organizations. Houston desperately needed another starting pitcher in its rotation, and the Mets have their eyes set on the future. Gilbert is a top outfield prospect that many believe will seamlessly transition to the big leagues.

Justin Verlander has been solid this season after a shaky start and should boost Houston's rotation when he arrives. He has a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings.

"Everyone's gonna p*ss and moan for Astros praise, but (cheating aside) they are everything you should want your organization to be," Jared Carrabis said. "They draft and develop stars, pay their stars to stay, sign free agent stars, trade for stars and go for it when they've got a shot to win it all."

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis couldn't help but sing praise for the Houston Astros. While obviously, they are not the most beloved team in the league, the way they operate makes them consistently competitive.

Houston is not afraid to spend money to acquire or keep players in its organization. If it believes a player can help the team, it will do all it can to land them. This is not something every fanbase can say their team does.

Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros is huge

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

The Houston Astros needed to add another competent arm to their rotation. They lost Luis Garcia in May for the remainder of the season after the starter underwent Tommy John surgery. They are also without Lance McCullers Jr. for the season after he underwent flexor tendon surgery.

Last season, starting pitching carried this team through the World Series. Pitching was so good for this team last season that four pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4.

alex @highIightheaven Astros throw the 2nd no hitter in World Series history pic.twitter.com/L2eqoCZMor

Justin Verlander fits into this starting rotation well. He is comfortable with the organization and the ballpark and is a fierce competitor.

Houston did exactly what it needed to do with the Texas Rangers landing Max Scherzer. It will be a battle for supremacy in the American League West with the talent that both the Astros and Rangers have. The AL West will be a division fans will want to pay attention to.