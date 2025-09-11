MLB analyst predicts Garrett Crochet to lose Cy Young Award unless one thing happens to front-runner Tarik Skubal

As we enter the closing stages of the 2025 regular season, the two main candidates for the AL Cy Young award, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, and Boston Red Sox star Garrett Crochet, continue to battle it out for the prestigious prize.

Casting an eye on the stat-sheet, Skubal currently boasts a 13-4 record, with a 2.10 ERA and 222 strikeouts, while Crocet has a 15-5 record, along with a 2.57 ERA and 228 strikeouts. As of now, Skubal is the favorite to come out on top, according to the oddsmakers.

As insider Bradford Doolittle predicted on Wednesday, the race appears to be "Skubal's to lose" at the moment. Unless the Tigers ace suffers some uncharacteristic "struggles" in the two weeks or so that remain of the regular season, he should take home his second consecutive Cy Young award come November.

"The race is clearly Skubal's to lose, but he needs to keep doing what he's doing, because the margins are close enough for Crochet to overtake him. For both hurlers, every start from here on out is crucial."

"Skubal should hold on, if only because he has shown zero evidence of slowing down his epic pace. Unless Skubal struggles, there seems to be no opening for Crochet to squeeze through, no matter how well he pitches," Doolittle wrote

Tarik Skubal in action against the Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

Both Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal kept pressure on each other with excellent performances in their latest outings

Locked in a fascinating battle for the Cy Young award, both Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal look to be determined to finish strong. Both aces were fantastic in their latest outings.

Skubal's most recent appearance came on September 6, against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. As is often the case in home starts, the southpaw put on a show for Tigers fans, pitching seven scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and striking out six batters.

Crochet was in action two days later, as the Red Sox took on the struggling Athletics in Sacramento. Just like his rival managed a couple of days earlier, Garrett Crochet also pithced seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, while striking out 10.

Garrett Crochet in action against the Athletics - Source: Getty

Now, the focus immediately shifts to the two aces' next starts. Tarik Skubal will be in action on Friday, as the Tigers begin a home series against the Miami Marlins. Garrett Crochet, on the other hand, takes the mound on Sunday, for the series finale against arch-rivals the New York Yankees.

