MLB analyst reveals what Juan Soto needs to do to secure his legacy with Mets for the next decade

On Saturday, former big leaguer and current MLB analyst Todd Frazier talked about what he believes Juan Soto needs to accomplish during his stint with the New York Mets over the next decade, in order to secure his legacy.

Having signed a 15-year, $765 million deal, the largest in major league history, to come to Citi Field, and having enjoyed the excellent season that he did with the Yankees last year, naturally, there are sky high expectations of Juan Soto as he settles into his new surroundings.

The 26-year-old finished the 2024 regular season with a .288 batting average, 41 home runs and 109 RBI, helping the Bronx Bombers make the World Series for the first time since 2009.

On March 1's episode of "Foul Territory," Frazier listed some of the accomplishments he believes will establish Soto as a Mets legend.

"For me, [for Juan Soto to establish his Mets legacy,] it would be a World Series title first and foremost. It would be winning the division a handful of times, not just once. Then, we go back to the individual stuff, maybe a 60 homer year, 150 RBIs. He's gotta have something insane going on. He's making a lot of money."

Apart from Soto, reliever Clay Holmes is also set to make the switch from the Bronx to Queens in the new season. Apart from those quality acquisitions, the organization also made sure to re-sign some of their consistent performers from last season, with the likes of pitcher Sean Manaea and first baseman Pete Alonso also being offered extensions.

Pete Alonso happy to share the dressing room with "game-changing" Juan Soto

Shortly after agreeing to a two-year, $54 million deal to extend his stint in Queens, Pete Alonso talked about how pumped he was to share the dressing room with a world-class player such as Juan Soto.

"Adding Juan [to the squad] is huge. Because playing against him for the past six years, the dude's a baller. We all know that. He's a game-changing type player and playing against him for the past six seasons, you're tired of seeing him have that game-winning hit or making that big play in the field. For us to have him on our side, it's such a huge help. Obviously adding him is a huge thing," Pete Alonso said.

Heading into the new season, Mets fans will be hoping Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and the rest of the Mets' star studded lineup can contribute to a succesful campaign.

