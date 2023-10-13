Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves ended with Bryce Harper getting doubled up at first base. Braves infielder Orlando Arcia was caught saying "atta boy Harper" in the clubhouse after the game.

That comment was picked up by reporter Jake Mintz, who is known for his work on Cespedes Family BBQ's X account. The story spread quickly, gaining the attention of the Phillies and Harper himself.

It fueled Bryce Harper to hit two home runs in Game 3, which led to Philadelphia's dominant victory. However, many are not happy that these comments made in the clubhouse came to light.

"And then some j****ff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space," Alanna Rizzo said.

Rizzo was unhappy when talking about the incident on Thursday on MLB Network's "High Heat."

Veteran MLB reporter Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, however, had an opposing view, explaining the role of credentialed media in an open clubhouse in a thread on X (Twitter).

"Suggesting you shouldn’t report something said in the presence of MORE THAN A DOZEN reporters because it 'wasn’t meant to get out?' is suggesting reporters should be protecting players from themselves," Janes tweeted.

"That’s not our job. It’s theirs. ... I am genuinely disgusted by the way some media members are acting like a reporter was in the wrong for this. He wasn’t. And if the Braves let this be the story of their series, that’s on them. Win and it goes away. Period."

Bryce Harper is the last player you want to give extra motivation

Bryce Harper is one player who loves to play with a chip on his shoulder. Since coming into MLB as a 19-year-old, he has had to deal with this, and he is comfortable proving doubters wrong.

He is at his best when there is something to prove or the lights are bright. Harper has 14 career home runs in the postseason, the 18th most in MLB history, and is only 30 years old.

Many around baseball were not expecting this type of performance from Harper this season. He is coming off offseason Tommy John surgery, but you could not tell, given how he has played this season.

He and the Phillies look strong in the postseason. They have gotten strong pitching from their starters, and the offense has gotten to the Braves' pitching staff.

Given the team's experience in last year's postseason, they know what to do and how to do it. You could also argue that the roster is in a better place than last season with the addition of Trea Turner.

It will be interesting to see just how far the Phillies will go.