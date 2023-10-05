Last season, a Philadelphia Phillies team that finished with an 87-75 record managed to battle their way to the World Series. Philadelphia barely scrapped into the playoffs and stunned the baseball world by defeating some of the National League's top clubs. This year, they once again enter the NL Division Series as one of the hottest teams in baseball.

On Wednesday, the Phils defeated the Miami Marlins 7-1 to sweep the Wild Card Series. Led by some excellent hitting and a boisterous crowd at Citizens Bank Park, Rob Thomson's team cruised into the next round.

The Phillies have impressed in their opening two postseason games. MLB analyst and podcaster Ben Verlander was so impressed that he feels this team could defeat the Atlanta Braves and go all the way to the World Series:

"They can beat anybody in the playoffs. They beat them last year and it might happen again."

In a recent episode of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, Verlander went on to say that the crowd at Citizens Bank Park will play a big role during the team's home games.

Philadelphia defeated the Braves 3-1 in last season's NL Division Series and the two teams will once again meet up at the same stage.

The Braves finished the year with an MLB-best 104-58 record all will be favored entering the highly anticipated series. They will be looking to win their second championship in three seasons.

The Philadelphia Phillies won their eighth National League pennant in 2022

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates with Alec Bohm after the team's 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins

Philadelphia has retained the core of their 2022 team that won the pennant. Last season, it was the offense that carried this team all the way to the World Series. They finished the 2022 postseason ranked first in runs (74), home runs (24) and stolen bases (6).

"Phillies fans are on another level." - Jared Carrabis

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been solid this season. He is accompanied by a strong lineup that includes All-Stars Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia's offense makes them a real threat against any team in the league. They will be looking to go one step further this year and win the franchise's third championship.