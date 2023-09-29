Mike Trout, a superb hitter and OF, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2011 draft and later signed two substantial contracts with the team. He currently has a $426,500,000 deal that he signed in 2019 and which is valid until 2030. After every season, Trout talks about his playing career at Anaheim, and he vows to do the same after the current one.

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB analyst, conveyed Trout's decision to stay with the Halos for the 2024 season and not look for a trade elsewhere. Rosenthal however exclaimed that Trout cannot be passive with his future decisions and needs to be assertive with the Angels' management.

"The point of this what I wrote today was basically to say hey he doesn't want to be traded. He is not asking for a trade" - Ken Rosenthal on Mike Trout via Foul Territory

Over the next seven years, Trout will earn more than $248 million. Given that he has played 79 games per season on average over the past three seasons, he lacks the audacity to demand a move. A trade request in his situation would go beyond that. Additionally, he would be requesting that the Angels continue to fulfill a sizeable chunk of his contract even while he plays for another team.

Mike Trout needs to be mindful of his future decisions with the Angels

Trout was recently shut down for the remainder of the season as the Halos look at another disappointing season. Speculations arose, and Trout became a hot topic in Anaheim ("As if he needed a reason to get fame"), as the fans were in a dilemma when thinking about his future with the franchise.

"I'm doing the same thing I did the last 13 years. Gong into the Offseason, clearing my mind, and getting ready for spring and wearing Angels uniform in spring" - Mike Trout speaks about his future with LAA, Trout_LA

Trout has been exceptional when available, injury-free for the entirety of the season. Only Aaron Judge has a higher wRC+ (.285/.402/.602) and a higher WAR (21.1) during the same period. On a prorated basis, he has averaged 7.8 WAR per 650 PA, which is exceptional.

"With home run No. 362, Mike Trout passes Joe DiMaggio on the all-time list!" - MLB

He's already a lock for the Hall of Fame with three MVP titles and the fifth-highest JAWS among center fielders, but his ongoing absences are costing him milestones and chances to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Not that he can accomplish this on his own for a squad that has already confirmed its eighth consecutive season below 500. Trout needs to have a serious conversation with the management about his future in Anaheim.