"Thats such bull**** to make everyone wait that long at the stadium" - MLB analyst voices concerns over the leagues handling of the postponement in New York Yankees game against Cleveland Guardians

MLB analyst James 'Jomboy' O'Brien lashed out at organizers after the Game 5 decider between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed.

In a new tweet, Jomboy claimed that the league could have handled the situation better as fans waited for long hours despite no updates on the status. He said:

"thats such bullshit to make everyone wait that long at the stadium"

Jomboy @Jomboy_ thats such bullshit to make everyone wait that long at the stadium thats such bullshit to make everyone wait that long at the stadium

Monday's game was slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET, with the league informing an hour prior that the start would be delayed due to rain. However, two hours later at 9:30 pm ET, the league announced that the game was called off due to bad weather, with a rescheduled game on Tuesday afternoon. Yankees manager Brian Cashman later revealed to ESPN that he expected the game to go ahead as late as 9 p.m. ET. He said:

"We expected to play. It was supposed to be, not a window, it was supposed to clear. And then a new system popped up. We were actually wrestling with a first-pitch time and then a new system popped up, with moderate rain, that's going to hit us in another 25 minutes, and now we couldn't start it again."

MLB Communications @MLB_PR Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow. Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow.

New York Yankees manager Brian Cashman opens up on potentially facing the Houston Astros in the ALCS

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros were they to get over the line in Game 5 in New York. The Astros swept past the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and are riding off a 106-win regular season, pushing them as favorites for a World Series appearance.

Cashman admitted that the Astros will pose a tough challenge, but a more rested team will not make a difference at this point in the season. He said:

"I don't want to speak for anybody, but I would generally think that no one's going to feel anything other than joy if they have a chance to move on to continue their season. I think everybody understands that it's a difficult road going through this thing to navigate, and you're never going to be at full strength or 100 percent or lined up the way you want it."

New York Yankees manager Brian Cashman is wary of the Astros having added rest for the ALCS

Despite the New York Yankees missing out on key players through injuries, the likes of Gerrit Cole and Harrison Bader have stepped up to the plate to keep their hopes alive. A win over the Guardians will take them to the Championship Series, but the Bronx-franchise will have their work cut out against the mighty Astros.

Poll : 0 votes