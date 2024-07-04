MLB announces 2024 All-Star starters for Midsummer Classic ft. Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and other big surprises

With just two weeks left until the 2024 All-Star Game, MLB has announced the starters for this year's Midsummer Classic, which will be held at Globe Life Field on July 16. While Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper were automatically named as starters after receiving the highest votes in their respective leagues, the rest of this year's lineup was announced on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the AL and NL lineups for this year, which include the likes of Steven Kwan, Christian Yelich, Jose Ramirez and William Contreras, to name a few.

The American League team for the MLB All-Star game features:

1B: Validimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), 2B: Jose Altuve (Houston Astros), SS: Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles), 3B: Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians), C: Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles), RF: Juan Soto (New York Yankees), CF: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), LF: Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians) and DH: Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros).

Meanwhile, the starters for the National League team are:

1B: Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies), 2B: Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks), SS: Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), 3B: Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies), C: William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers), RF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), CF: Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers), LF: Jurickson Profar (San Diego Padres) and DH: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers).

Phillies dominate NL team with three MLB All-Star starters elected for the first time since 1982

Looking at the starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, it is clear that the Philadelphia Phillies have dominated the National League with three players elected as starters. While Bryce Harper won the first round of voting to book his place in the team, both Trea Turner and Alec Bohm narrowly beat their competition to earn their spot.

While Turner beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers' injured Mookie Betts for his third All-Star call-up, Bohm is set to make his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic after winning more votes over Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres. This marks the first time since 1982 that three Phillies players were named in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game.

