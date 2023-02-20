The New York Mets' recent spending spree under new owner Steve Cohen and the continued worries around the impending bankruptcy of Bally Sports have prompted MLB to organize an 'economic reform committee'. The committee was formed to study ways the sport's economic structure could be improved.

The parent company of 19 Bally Sports Network, which broadcasts 14 MLB clubs, is Diamond Sports Group. While the company is staring bankruptcy in the face, MLB expects to be able to stream the games of those teams online.

"It came out of a recognition of a couple of issues — one new, one old — that were particularly acute for us." - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred via The Athletic

According to ESPN, Mets owner Steve Cohen promised $500 million in free players throughout the winter. Baseball has no wage ceiling and a luxury tax threshold, so teams can spend as much money as they want to improve their teams as needed.

"When you start thinking about the opportunities in terms of a more national (broadcasting) product, it did lead into a conversation about our disparity issues on the revenue side." - Rob Manfred via The Athletic

While the new challenge is related to broadcasting rights and deals, owners that are dissatisfied with the disparity in the amount of money teams make is the older issue Manfred was alluding to.

MLB has formed an Economic Revenue Committee

The group will be made up solely of team owners. According to Rob Manfred, this will allow the owners to discuss how they view the game and potential remedies for problems. The group will be led by Mark Walter of the LA Dodgers and include, among others, Chris Ilitch of the Detroit Tigers, John Henry of the Boston Red Sox, and Dick Monfort of the Colorado Rockies.

Given that the current CBA still has four years to run, it is unclear if ownership will be able to make many significant adjustments to revenue sharing and other baseball-related issues in the near future. However, owners may look into other options for implementing changes within their own ranks.

Michael Barrell @Michael_Barrell So there’s going to an “economic review” committee comprised entirely of MLB owners who won’t publish their findings because some of them are unhappy with Steve Cohen’s spending but more than happy to take the revenue sharing money? Seems legit. So there’s going to an “economic review” committee comprised entirely of MLB owners who won’t publish their findings because some of them are unhappy with Steve Cohen’s spending but more than happy to take the revenue sharing money? Seems legit.

The league office does not have control over individual teams' internet streaming rights. Big-market teams with strong viewership are unlikely to want to split profits from those rights with smaller-market teams. Also, the absence of some of the major franchises would definitely hurt the sales of a Major League Baseball streaming package.

