Part of the reason why New York Mets southpaw Max Scherzer has won 2 Cy Young Awards over the course of his career is his dependability.

Since his debut in Major League Baseball (MLB) back in 2008, the Missouri native has never been accused of cheating or breaking any rules. This is why fans were surprised when the league suspended Scherzer for ten games.

The suspension was the result of an ejection during a game against the Miami Marlins on April 19th. During a routine check of Scherzer's hands in the third inning, the home plate umpire determined that they were the "stickiest hands he had ever seen" and sent Max Scherzer to the clubhouse.

For the 38-year-old Scherzer, the suspension was unjustified, and he steadfastly maintained his innocence. He explained that a combination of sweat and rosin, which is the only legal substance that a pitcher can put on their hands, caused the stickiness. Scherzer even went so far as to swear on the life of his child that he had not used any banned substances.

This week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stirred up controversy by supporting the ejection and subsequent ban. The commissioner, who is already on spurious terms with fans after a lockout nearly swiped the 2022 season, remarked "we're not cheating anymore."

nwsdy.li/3LdKT2w Rob Manfred on the Scherzer sticky substance episode: “I want to commend the umpires here. They made multiple attempts to deescalate this. I think they handled it really well.” Rob Manfred on the Scherzer sticky substance episode: “I want to commend the umpires here. They made multiple attempts to deescalate this. I think they handled it really well.”nwsdy.li/3LdKT2w

Fans who were skeptical of the ban from the beginning are not supporting Manfred's position. Some suspect that there may be other motives behind the saga, including efforts to weaken the New York Mets' pitching rotation, which also includes 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

Dennis LaBarbera @bullitt411 @timbhealey And with that response you only further prove you’re the worst commissioner @timbhealey And with that response you only further prove you’re the worst commissioner

Nik K @NikKolidas



Since obviously it would be libel if he said something he couldn't prove, it means he suspended a player on subjective opinion. @timbhealey If he's not saying Scherzer is a liar and cheated, then he's saying they suspended him for nothing more than a sticky hand.Since obviously it would be libel if he said something he couldn't prove, it means he suspended a player on subjective opinion. @timbhealey If he's not saying Scherzer is a liar and cheated, then he's saying they suspended him for nothing more than a sticky hand. Since obviously it would be libel if he said something he couldn't prove, it means he suspended a player on subjective opinion.

John @jg081599 @timbhealey Hey look, another day, another thing rob manfraud is wrong about @timbhealey Hey look, another day, another thing rob manfraud is wrong about

Rob Manfred was the mastermind behind the league's 11-person "competition committee", whose findings led to the enactment of new regulations this season like the pitch clock, defensive shift restrictions, and smaller base sizes.

Justin @JustMets26 @timbhealey Translation: “the umpires screwed up and we provided the legal sticky substances but we didn’t want to look bad so Scherzer had to be suspended” @timbhealey Translation: “the umpires screwed up and we provided the legal sticky substances but we didn’t want to look bad so Scherzer had to be suspended”

Under league rules, Rosin is the only substance that pitchers are allowed to treat their hands with. During his April 19 rejection against the Miami Marlins, Scherzer was as adamant about his innocence as he is now.

Max Scherzer controversy sheds light on Rob Manfred's uneviable balancing act

While Max Scherzer may very well be innocent, Manfred also needs to support league officials. With the commissioner now associated with measures that have drastically changed the game, he may want to be more cautious when choosing his battles.

