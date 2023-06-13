MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 13 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks are a good way for fans to engage with the sport and get to know teams and players outside their own favorites. However, when betting on them, it's important to know pitching matchups and the weather.

Fortunately, MLB DFS Fantasy picks can be made on any and all games tonight. As of now, there's no rain in the forecast for any of them, so it should be a full day of baseball.

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make today

Corbin Burnes has been rounding back into form for the Milwaukee Brewers. With the struggling Minnesota Twins on tap today, expect another solid performance from the former Cy Young winner.

Corbin Burnes is one of the best MLB DFS Fantasy picks today

Tony Gonsolin sports a 2.21 ERA and gets to face the lowly Chicago White Sox. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace will likely have a good game.

Max Scherzer is going for the New York Mets against the New York Yankees without Aaron Judge. They're scoring three runs a game without him, so look for Scherzer to dominate.

The Dodgers get Lance Lynn on the other side, who has struggled all season and gave up five runs to those same Judge-less Yankees. Expect Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith to play well.

