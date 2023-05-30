MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Weather, and more | May 30 2023

MLB DFS is a big part of the sport now. With opportunities to win a lot of money on an easy pick for a day, lots of people have taken up this hobby. With that in mind, it's important to know who is pitching/playing and what the weather report says.

Currently, it looks as if the MLB Weather Report is clear for today. As of now, there are no games with a rainout chance. Anything can happen, but it seems as if today's schedule will get off without a hitch. Don't worry about picking in games that might not happen because there aren't any of that nature.

Good MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 30

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is a good pitching pick today. He faces the surprisingly decent Chicago Cubs lineup, but he's been so good all year that unless he's facing an elite offense, he's a safe pick.

Despite the overall poor start for Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara, he's probably a good pick against the struggling San Diego Padres.

Oakland Athletics are sending JP Sears to the mound, which means lefties like Matt Olson with the Atlanta Braves might not be good bets. Right-handed bat and MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. is, though. The same can be said for Sean Murphy and Austin Riley.

Kyle Hendricks and his 6.23 ERA are going for the Cubs. The Rays are a good bet against anyone, but they should feast on Hendricks. Stack players like Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz for success.

Randy Arozarena is a good MLB DFS pick

