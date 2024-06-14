MLB DFS Prediction: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for June 14 Featuring Shohei Ohtani, Chris Sale, and more

Once again, the upcoming weekend of MLB action will be jam-packed with stars. If you are partial to playing Fantasy Baseball, look no further for a guide on which players tout the best figures heading into the games.

Today, we are examining some of the top draft picks for June 14, based on DraftKings and FanDuel picks.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers for June 14

Tarik Skubal ($10200 on DraftKings, $10400 on Fanduel)

Young pitching star Tarik Skubal has been the crown jewel of the Detroit Tigers' pitching this season. Although the Tigers rank 17th in team ERA, Skubal's 1.92 figure is first among all American League starters. The left-hander will bring an 8-1 record and 96 strikeouts to his start against Houston on Friday night.

Chris Sale ($10500 on DraftKings, $11100 on Fanduel)

Although losing 2023 NL strikeout leader Spencer Strider to a season-ending injury was not easy for the Atlanta Braves, Chris Sale stepped up in a big way. Now 35, Sale is pitching like he did a decade ago—during the days of his perennial Cy Young contention. Now 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA this season, Sale will take his skills to the test once more as the Braves look to take down the Rays on Friday.

Luis Gil ($9800 on DraftKings, $10500 on Fanduel)

Possibly the top breakout story of 2024, New York Yankees ace Luis Gil continues to stiffle the opposition. Originally brought into the rotation to replace the injured Gerrit Cole, Gil has pitched to an 8-1 record and now boasts a 2.04 to coincide with 90 strikeouts over the course of 75 innings this year.

Hottest MLB DFS Hitters for June 14

Marcell Ozuna ($5900 on DraftKings, $4100 on Fanduel)

Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna continues to lead the National League in both home runs and RBI with 18 and 57 respectively. However, Ozuna seems to have stepped up his already high production in recent days.

In his past six contests, the Dominican has hit .417 with an OPS of 1.004. As the Braves take on the Rays on the 14th, watch out for Marcell Ozuna's hot bat to continue making an impact.

Shohei Ohtani ($6500 on DraftKings, $4500 on Fanduel)

Shohei Ohtani may be going through somewhat of a cold snap, but his overall season statistics render the $700 million man a red-hot pick. In the past week, Ohtani has hit just .174. However, due to his insane early season production, the 29 year-old is still hitting .306/.377/.578.

As the Dodgers begin a fresh weekend series against the Dodgers, one could do worse than to bet on Shohei Ohtani.

Royce Lewis ($5800 on DraftKings, $3800 on Fanduel)

Ever since returning from injury last week, Minnesota Twins rookie Royce Lewis has been on fire. Having hit .382 with 5 home runs and 8 RBIs in just ten games, the outfielder is building on the success he had last season, hitting .309 in 58 contests.

Bargain MLB DFS Picks for June 14

Alex Bregman ($4200 on DraftKings, $3000 on Fanduel)

No amount of sugar-coating can change the fact that Houston Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman is having a tough season. Currently hitting just .240 with 9 home runs, Bregman is on track for the poorest full-season showing of his career.

That said, the 30 year-old has hit .333 over his past six games.

As the Astros look to settle in for a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, scooping up this former Silver Slugger might not be a bad call.

Yandy Diaz ($4100 on DraftKings, $2800 on Fanduel)

The Tampa Bay Rays are not the offensive powerhouses that they were in 2023, and the same can be said for most of their players. After winning the AL batting title with a .330 average last year, the Cuban-born first baseman's average is down to .260 now. However, Diaz is now 12 for his last 30, meaning that those looking to ride this hot streak know exactly what to do.

Jake Burger ($3500 on DraftKings, $2700 on Fanduel)

Although playing on the Miami Marlins has probably done no favor to Burger's 2024 numbers, the first baseman is one of the cheapest options on both DraftKings and FanDuel for June 14. Burger is hitting .228/.266/.356 with 6 home runs and 24 RBIs on the season.

