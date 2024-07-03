MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Braves' Chris Sale and More for July 3

All MLB teams are playing today (July 3), so the full list of MLB players is mostly available for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS). Most superstar sluggers will be in the lineup, and more than a few quality pitchers are slated to be on the mound. Here's who you need to keep an eye on today to perform the best.

Pitchers for MLB DFS July 3

Chris Sale ($10,200 on DraftKings, $11,300 on FanDuel)

Chris Sale might be the NL Cy Young winner if the season ended today. The Atlanta Braves star is 10-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts. He also has a 0.92 WHIP, making him a good pick today.

Zack Wheeler ($9,800 on DraftKings, $10,700 on FanDuel)

Zack Wheeler is a good DFS pick

Zack Wheeler is one of the most dependable pitchers in baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies ace is 9-4 with a 2.73 ERA. He has racked up 112 strikeouts and has a 0.98 WHIP.

Logan Gilbert ($9,400 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel)

Logan Gilbert has been brilliant this season for the Seattle Mariners. He is 5-4 with a 2.72 ERA, 102 strikeouts, and an MLB-leading 0.88 WHIP. He's a fantastic DFS pick today.

Hitters for MLB DFS July 3

Shohei Ohtani ($6,600 on DraftKings, $4,800 on FanDuel)

Shohei Ohtani should probably be in DFS lineups every single day. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is hitting .320 with 27 home runs, 64 RBI and a 1.048 OPS. All those metrics are top-five in MLB.

Aaron Judge ($6,500 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel)

Aaron Judge has been on fire

Aaron Judge leads the American League in batting average, home runs, RBI and OPS. In the latter three, he leads all of baseball. The New York Yankees slugger has an unreal stat line: .321 average, 32 home runs, 83 RBI and a 1.158 OPS.

Yordan Alvarez ($5,700 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez is another safe DFS pick almost every single day. The Houston Astros slugger is hitting .297 with 18 home runs, 46 RBI and a .910 OPS. Pick him up today.

Budget picks for MLB DFS July 3

Yandy Diaz ($4,100 on DraftKings, $3,200 on FanDuel)

Yandy Diaz is hitting .270 with 40 RBI this season. Those numbers won't win the Tampa Bay Rays star any awards, but they might be the best for his price range in DFS.

Jurickson Profar ($4,300 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel)

Jurickson Profar is having a great season

Jurickson Profar is having a fantastic season for the San Diego Padres. The outfielder is hitting .311 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a .876 OPS. You won't find better value in this price range.

Nolan Schanuel ($3,400 on DraftKings, $2,700 on FanDuel)

Nolan Schanuel is coming off a multi-hit game with four runs batted in for the Los Angeles Angels. He's hitting well and could provide some much-needed offense to your DFS lineup for a low price.

