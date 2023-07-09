MLB Draft Slot Values: How much money is the first pick worth in 2023?

Each pick in the MLB Draft is worth an estimated amount of money. Generally, that value goes down as each subsequent pick is less valuable. For example, the first pick is worth the most, and the second pick, though still quite valuable, is worth less.

The first pick in the MLB Draft, owned by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is worth almost $10 million at a value of $9,721,000. That is the most in the entire draft and they will use it to select one of Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews or even Wyatt Langford.

MLB Draft Slot Values for all main first-round picks

Here are the rest of the MLB Draft Slot Values in this draft:

Pirates: $9,721,000 Washington Nationals: $8,998,500 Detroit Tigers: $8,341,700 Texas Rangers: $7,698,000 Minnesota Twins: $7,139,700 Oakland Athletics: $6,634,000 Cincinnati Reds: $6,275,200 Kansas City Royals: $5,980,100 Colorado Rockies: $5,716,900 Miami Marlins: $5,475,300 Los Angeles Angels: $5,253,000 Arizona Diamondbacks: $5,043,800 Chicago Cubs: $4,848,500 Boston Red Sox: $4,663,100 Chicago White Sox: $4,488,600 San Francisco Giants: $4,326,600 Baltimore Orioles: $4,169,700 Milwaukee Brewers: $4,021,400 Tampa Bay Rays: $3,880,100 Toronto Blue Jays: $3,746,000 St. Louis Cardinals: $3,618,200 Seattle Mariners: $3,496,600 Cleveland Guardians: $3,380,900 Atlanta Braves: $3,270,500 San Diego Padres: $3,165,400 New York Yankees: $3,065,000 Philadelphia Phillies: $2,968,800 Houston Astros: $2,880,700

The MLB Draft Slot Value for the Astros is almost $3 million to close round one

The Mariners pick 29th thanks to a prospect promotion incentive, and that pick is worth $2,800,700. The competitive balance picks are worth:

Round A:

30. Mariners: $2,732,500

31. Rays: $2,670,600

32. New York Mets: $2,607,500

33. Brewers: $2,543,800

34. Twins: $2,481,400

35. Marlins: $2,420,900

36. Los Angeles Dodgers: $2,362,700

37. Tigers: $2,309,500

38. Reds: $2,255,100

39. Athletics: $2,202,500

The MLB picks, even at 39th overall, are fairly valuable.

