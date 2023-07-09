Baseball
MLB Draft Slot Values: How much money is the first pick worth in 2023?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 09, 2023 15:44 GMT
Each pick in the MLB Draft is worth an estimated amount of money. Generally, that value goes down as each subsequent pick is less valuable. For example, the first pick is worth the most, and the second pick, though still quite valuable, is worth less.

The first pick in the MLB Draft, owned by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is worth almost $10 million at a value of $9,721,000. That is the most in the entire draft and they will use it to select one of Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews or even Wyatt Langford.

MLB Draft Slot Values for all main first-round picks

Here are the rest of the MLB Draft Slot Values in this draft:

  1. Pirates: $9,721,000
  2. Washington Nationals: $8,998,500
  3. Detroit Tigers: $8,341,700
  4. Texas Rangers: $7,698,000
  5. Minnesota Twins: $7,139,700
  6. Oakland Athletics: $6,634,000
  7. Cincinnati Reds: $6,275,200
  8. Kansas City Royals: $5,980,100
  9. Colorado Rockies: $5,716,900
  10. Miami Marlins: $5,475,300
  11. Los Angeles Angels: $5,253,000
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks: $5,043,800
  13. Chicago Cubs: $4,848,500
  14. Boston Red Sox: $4,663,100
  15. Chicago White Sox: $4,488,600
  16. San Francisco Giants: $4,326,600
  17. Baltimore Orioles: $4,169,700
  18. Milwaukee Brewers: $4,021,400
  19. Tampa Bay Rays: $3,880,100
  20. Toronto Blue Jays: $3,746,000
  21. St. Louis Cardinals: $3,618,200
  22. Seattle Mariners: $3,496,600
  23. Cleveland Guardians: $3,380,900
  24. Atlanta Braves: $3,270,500
  25. San Diego Padres: $3,165,400
  26. New York Yankees: $3,065,000
  27. Philadelphia Phillies: $2,968,800
  28. Houston Astros: $2,880,700
The Mariners pick 29th thanks to a prospect promotion incentive, and that pick is worth $2,800,700. The competitive balance picks are worth:

  • Round A:
  • 30. Mariners: $2,732,500
  • 31. Rays: $2,670,600
  • 32. New York Mets: $2,607,500
  • 33. Brewers: $2,543,800
  • 34. Twins: $2,481,400
  • 35. Marlins: $2,420,900
  • 36. Los Angeles Dodgers: $2,362,700
  • 37. Tigers: $2,309,500
  • 38. Reds: $2,255,100
  • 39. Athletics: $2,202,500

The MLB picks, even at 39th overall, are fairly valuable.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
