MLB Draft Slot Values: How much money is the first pick worth in 2023?

Each pick in the MLB Draft is worth an estimated amount of money. Generally, that value goes down as each subsequent pick is less valuable. For example, the first pick is worth the most, and the second pick, though still quite valuable, is worth less.
The first pick in the MLB Draft, owned by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is worth almost $10 million at a value of $9,721,000. That is the most in the entire draft and they will use it to select one of Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews or even Wyatt Langford.
MLB Draft Slot Values for all main first-round picks
Here are the rest of the MLB Draft Slot Values in this draft:
- Pirates: $9,721,000
- Washington Nationals: $8,998,500
- Detroit Tigers: $8,341,700
- Texas Rangers: $7,698,000
- Minnesota Twins: $7,139,700
- Oakland Athletics: $6,634,000
- Cincinnati Reds: $6,275,200
- Kansas City Royals: $5,980,100
- Colorado Rockies: $5,716,900
- Miami Marlins: $5,475,300
- Los Angeles Angels: $5,253,000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: $5,043,800
- Chicago Cubs: $4,848,500
- Boston Red Sox: $4,663,100
- Chicago White Sox: $4,488,600
- San Francisco Giants: $4,326,600
- Baltimore Orioles: $4,169,700
- Milwaukee Brewers: $4,021,400
- Tampa Bay Rays: $3,880,100
- Toronto Blue Jays: $3,746,000
- St. Louis Cardinals: $3,618,200
- Seattle Mariners: $3,496,600
- Cleveland Guardians: $3,380,900
- Atlanta Braves: $3,270,500
- San Diego Padres: $3,165,400
- New York Yankees: $3,065,000
- Philadelphia Phillies: $2,968,800
- Houston Astros: $2,880,700
The Mariners pick 29th thanks to a prospect promotion incentive, and that pick is worth $2,800,700. The competitive balance picks are worth:
- Round A:
- 30. Mariners: $2,732,500
- 31. Rays: $2,670,600
- 32. New York Mets: $2,607,500
- 33. Brewers: $2,543,800
- 34. Twins: $2,481,400
- 35. Marlins: $2,420,900
- 36. Los Angeles Dodgers: $2,362,700
- 37. Tigers: $2,309,500
- 38. Reds: $2,255,100
- 39. Athletics: $2,202,500
The MLB picks, even at 39th overall, are fairly valuable.
