MLB Expansion: What could the league look like with two new additions?

MLB expansion seems all but guaranteed, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressing the league's interest in adding two new teams. Several cities are vying to be the next teams to join the MLB, with some potential cities including Las Vegas, Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, and Montreal. If two more teams join the MLB, the league would grow from 30 to 32 teams league-wide.

Depending on the location of the new expansion franchises, league re-alignment may also be an option. Re-alignment is nothing new for the MLB, with several teams changing divisions in the past few decades.

CBS Sports @CBSSports The American League has won the last 9 All-Star Games, dating back to 2013.



Following the 2012 season, the Houston Astros moved from the National League Central division to the American League West. Prior to Houston's move, the Detroit Tigers left the American League East to join the American League Central in 1998, following the addition of the Tamps Bay Rays, the most recent MLB expansion team.

During the 1998 season, when the league welcomed both the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks through MLB expansion, not only did the Tiger move, but the Brewers also did. The Milwaukee Brewers made the jump from the American League Central to the National League Central division.

michael bode @mgbode_WFNY I prefer a team in San Antonio, but if Portand & Nashville wind up being the two MLB expansion teams, then the 4x4 divisions work themselves out rather well.



While the expansion process is a long and expensive one, fans have begun speculating which cities will join, and what the divisions may look like. Portland and Nashville are two of the heavy favorites to land a franchise.

Will the Nashville Stars be the next team to join the league as part of an MLB expansion?

The Nashville Stars appear to be one of the favorites to land an MLB team. The Nashville Stars and Music City Baseball group, led by Dave Stewart, have their eyes set on 2026 as the opening season for their potential MLB team. The Stars recently gained media attention after the announcement that Don Mattingly has joined the group as an advisor.

