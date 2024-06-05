MLB FanDuel Guide: Expert Picks and Lineup Optimization for June 5

Every single MLB team is back in action today (June 5) unless there are any unforeseen weather issues. That means that daily fantasy sports players have their pick of every single star. Fortunately, plenty are in action, and the probable pitchers are good, too. Here's who you need to keep an eye on for DFS on June 5.

MLB DFS pitchers for June 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Nola ($10,600 on FanDuel)

Aaron Nola is still one of the best pitchers in baseball even if he's not the ace on his team this year. The Philadelphia Phillies are just that deep in the rotation, but he's still been excellent. He has a 3.03 ERA and is 7-2 on the year, so he's a good pick today even against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trending

Carlos Rodon ($9,500 on FanDuel)

Carlos Rodon has been extremely dependable this season for the New York Yankees. He gets a matchup with the light-hitting Minnesota Twins one day after Luis Gil dominated them. He's an excellent choice to add another win to his stat line.

Paul Skenes ($9,600 on FanDuel)

Paul Skenes is a great DFS pick

Paul Skenes is becoming a must-start pitcher every time he's on the mound. He's a virtual lock for a ton of strikeouts. The only question is whether or not the Pittsburgh Pirates offense will disappoint him today. Regardless, he's an excellent choice for fantasy.

Must-have hitters for MLB DFS on June 5

Jose Ramirez ($4,400 on FanDuel)

Jose Ramirez is once again having an excellent year. He leads baseball in RBIs, and that is always someone you want to have in your lineup. The Cleveland Guardians have been a pleasant surprise this year, and you should take advantage of one of their best hitters today.

Aaron Judge ($4,700 on FanDuel)

Aaron Judge is the best hitter in baseball right now, and it's not particularly close. He should be a pick every single day no matter what, but especially when the New York Yankees star is only $4,700. He leads baseball in home runs and is inching closer to the .300 batting average as well.

Juan Soto ($4,600 on FanDuel)

Pick Juan Soto today

Juan Soto is on an absolute tear. He had two home runs in a game just a few days ago and is hitting over .300 with 17 home runs — both top-four in baseball. With his batting skills and impeccable eye, he's a good pick every day, but especially today against the Twins.

Bargain MLB DFS picks for June 5

Royce Lewis ($3,000 on FanDuel)

Royce Lewis is red hot now

Royce Lewis has been immense since coming off the Injured List. He's batting 1.000 with a 4.000 OPS. He has two home runs as well. He will inevitably cool down, but why not take advantage of his discounted FanDuel price while he's hitting as well as anyone?

Riley Greene ($3,200 on FanDuel)

Riley Greene is one of the few hitters on the Detroit Tigers who isn't struggling. He's hitting .249 with 11 home runs and is a great value today against the Texas Rangers. Pick him up at his discounted price.

Luis Arraez ($3,000 on FanDuel)

Luis Arraez is a virtual lock for a few singles every single night. He's as reliable as they come, which matters a lot for DFS. The San Diego Padres infielder is just $3,000 on FanDuel, so you should snatch him up if you can.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback