MLB Fans amazed by St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols surpassing Babe Ruth in career RBIs with his 703rd home run: "Passing Ruth is just an unreal accomplishment", "This is just insane; I love it!"

Albert Pujols has had a magical retirement campaign so far this year. The veteran slugger hit another blast in the St. Louis Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
The loss didn't matter, however, as Pujols' blast had historical implications.
With the two-run home run in the sixth inning, Albert Pujols passed the great Babe Ruth for the second-most career RBIs in MLB history with 2,216. Fans of different MLB teams applauded Pujols' accomplishment.
One of them wrote on Twitter:
"My 🐐... passing Ruth is just an unreal accomplishment."
Another tweeted:
"This is just insane. I love it!"
Here are some of the reactions to Pujols' phenomenal achievement:
The 42-year-old hit the blast off Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the sixth inning. It was his 35th PNC Park home run, the most for any ballpark he has visited.
The two-run shot gave Pujols his 24th home run of the year and he is batting .269/.344/.895 in 305 at-bats. The veteran slugger also improved his RBI count to 66 and passed the Great Bambino in the all-time list in the process.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol couldn't hide his excitement about Pujols' feats this season. He said (via ESPN):
"You feel pretty good about where you're at whenever he swings, and his home runs have been very meaningful."
The Cardinals will matchup with the Pirates for two more games to close out their 2022 regular season.
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright honored by the St. Louis Cardinals
During the Cardinals' final home game of the season two days ago, the organization paid tribute to three of the team's legends. The triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright were the main events of the pre-game ceremonies that extended until the main contest with the Pirates.
Pujols, Molina, and Wainwright set the record for the longest period between a trio's first and final game playing together. The 6,230-day difference surpassed the previous record of Dave Concepcion, Tony Perez and Pete Rose that extended to 5,937 days.
In the top of the fifth, the three men were simultaneously pulled out of the game to thunderous applause from the people in attendance.