Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is made for the postseason. He has put the fear into opposing pitchers and cannot stop hitting home runs in the playoffs.

Down 2-0 in the fourth innings, Schwarber hit a solo shot off of Kyle Nelson. This put the Phillies down 2-1, with plenty of game still left to be played.

The home run marks Schwarber's 19th career postseason home run. That is the most by any left-handed hitter in baseball history, passing the great Reggie Jackson.

What is even more impressive is that it only took Schwarber 243 plate appearances to accomplish this. That is significantly less than Jackson's 318 trips to the plate to reach 18 home runs.

There are very few players who play at their best in the postseason, and fans are arguably witnessing one of the best postseason performances in the history of the game.

Fans had plenty to say about the historic feat on X:

"The real mr october" one fan posted.

"Give him the respect he deserves" another fan posted.

Many fans were left amazed by just how hot Kyle Schwarber gets in the postseason. While hitting .197 during the regular season, he makes sure when he puts the ball in play, it hurts the opposing team.

Manny Ramirez holds the outright record for most home runs in the postseason with 29. Jose Altuve has the record for active players with 26 home runs to his name and counting.

Kyle Schwarber has been a menace in the postseason

Over the last two postseasons for the Phillies, Kyle Schwarber has nine home runs to his name. He hit his first six with the Chicago Cubs from 2015-2017 and three with the Boston Red Sox during the 2021 season.

As the leadoff hitter, he has done his job well. After hitting 47 regular season home runs, he has become somebody opposing pitchers do not want to see in the box with a bat in his hand.

However, he is not the only one coming to life in the postseason for Philadelphia. Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos have also made their presence known in the NLCS.

They have had a handle on the Arizona Diamondbacks in this series, scoring runs in bunches. Excluding Game 4, they have outscored Arizona 16-4, which has taken the air out of Arizona's tires.

The Phillies offense has pressured Arizona pitchers to keep these hitters in check, but that is easier said than done.