Canadian rapper and international icon Drake was seen donning a Shohei Ohtani American League All-Star jersey. At the time, not many thought much of the fashion choice.

A few weeks later, however, the clip of Drake has once again gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Los Angeles Angels have been in a downward spiral since the musician decided to show Ohtani some love. Despite adding several established MLB stars before the trade deadline, the Halos have actually regressed and are now 10.5 games out of the wild card.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of missing out on the playoffs for the fifth straight season. To make matters worse, the Angels confirmed on Wednesday that the Japanese star will not pitch anymore this season due to a tear in his UCL.

The news is devasting for Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the year and is in line for a massive new contract.

Many fans are now blaming Drake for the decline of one of baseball's most loved stars. MLB fans took to social media distraught after the "Drake Curse" struck once again:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A long list of athletes have a history of encountering Drake and then losing within the next few days. We are not talking about young up-and-coming athletes. We are talking about big-name stars.

Paul Pogba was photographed with the artist in 2019. His Manchester United team was upset a few days later against Wolverhampton in the FA Cup quarter-final.

UFC superstar Conner McGregor was seen with the rapper in Las Vegas before his shock defeat to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero missed a critical penalty against Tottenham in a Champions League quarter-finals a few days after snapping a photo with Drake.

There are plenty of other examples in the sports world with Shohei Ohtani just the latest victim.

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Cincinnati Reds in Anaheim,

Shohei Ohtani has been one of the few bright spots in the Los Angeles Angels organization this year. The two-way phenom is slashing .304/.405/.664 and has already recorded 44 home runs and 91 RBIs.

Despite strong performances from Ohtani, the Angels are 5-10 since the famous rapper was seen wearing the jersey. The team has dropped to 61-67 after a poor run on form.

They are currently fourth in their division and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Phil Nevin's team trails the first-place Texas Rangers by 10.5 games and any hopes of the playoffs are slipping away.