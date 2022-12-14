With the bulk of high-profile free agents already signed, Dansby Swanson remains one of the few big-name players still available on the market. The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the 2022 All-Star.

MLB contracts this offseason have exceeded all expectations. There has been an increase in spending from teams across the league. Swanson is one of the remaining stars of this free agency class. He will most likely demand a contract in the range of $22-$30 million yearly.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Dansby Swanson looks to be in excellent shape coming off his breakout season. Cubs are in on him, and at least the Dodgers, Twins, Red Sox look like potential options. Probably others, too. Terrific snd clutch player. Dansby Swanson looks to be in excellent shape coming off his breakout season. Cubs are in on him, and at least the Dodgers, Twins, Red Sox look like potential options. Probably others, too. Terrific snd clutch player.

The Dodgers, Twins and Red Sox are all in need of an experienced shortstop after losing their starters. Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner all signed long-term contracts over the previous weeks. MLB fans debated where Swanson will likely end up, and which team needs him most.

Jimmer @TrolledByMorel @JonHeyman Cubs sign Dansby or Jed’s out. There should be no other options. @JonHeyman Cubs sign Dansby or Jed’s out. There should be no other options.

Terror Billy 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 @will84ny @JonHeyman Red Sox absolutely NEED to make something happen now. They should've been all in on Correa imo @JonHeyman Red Sox absolutely NEED to make something happen now. They should've been all in on Correa imo

The Cubs seem to be one of the favorites to sign him despite the fact that they have Nico Hoerner on their roster. The president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, is under pressure. Cubs fans have lost patience with the rebuild and are demanding that the organization bring in some talent.

RYJ0 @MrRYJ0 @JonHeyman Cubs ain't getting him. Anything over a 4 year deal and Jed won't pull the trigger. @JonHeyman Cubs ain't getting him. Anything over a 4 year deal and Jed won't pull the trigger.

Red Sox fans, however, aren't optimistic about their club's chances. Boston's management has been heavily criticized by the fan base. Aside from Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and pitcher Kenley Jansen, the Red Sox have been relatively quiet this offseason. Fans are frustrated as the team continues to lose ground on their rivals.

Dansby Swanson has just completed arguably his finest season. After seven years with the Atlanta Braves, he has developed into one of the team's most reliable hitters. Swanson finished the year with a .277/.329/.447 slash line and a .776 OPS. He has recorded 25 home runs and 96 RBIs over 162 regular-season games.

Free agent Dansby Swanson is an All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner and WS champion

Dansby Swanson throws to first during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park.

Swanson has placed himself in an ideal position. Fellow shortstops Correa, Turner and Bogaerts have all closed humongous contracts over the past few weeks. The most noteworthy of those deals was Correa, who recently finalized a 13-year, $350m contract. Turner and and Bogaerts both closed at well over $250 million.

Burnbabyburn @BurnieW51 @JonHeyman Feel like he's a Cub or Dodger. 11 years 280 @JonHeyman Feel like he's a Cub or Dodger. 11 years 280

Mr.L5S1 @takesbygoose @JonHeyman Brilliant move by Dansby. Worst of the 4 waited for all these SS to get ridiculous contracts which he’ll hover around. The 4 teams waiting for another impact player will bid him to the moon now. Well done @JonHeyman Brilliant move by Dansby. Worst of the 4 waited for all these SS to get ridiculous contracts which he’ll hover around. The 4 teams waiting for another impact player will bid him to the moon now. Well done

Gregg Kulesa @kulgr01 @JonHeyman Besides that fact that he plays SS and is a FA he bears no resemblance to those other guys. He has a career 14 bWAR (never cracked 3 before last year) versus Correa 39.5, Boagaerts 34.9, Turner 30. DS also has a .738 career OPS. @JonHeyman Besides that fact that he plays SS and is a FA he bears no resemblance to those other guys. He has a career 14 bWAR (never cracked 3 before last year) versus Correa 39.5, Boagaerts 34.9, Turner 30. DS also has a .738 career OPS.

With several teams desperatly in need of an infielder, Swanson holds all the cards. He is an All-Star, Gold Glove winner and a World Series champion. After the numbers thrown around by MLB teams this offseason, expect Dansby Swanson's offer to be massive.

