MLB fans debate Derek Jeter vs Francisco Lindor after Mets superstar jumps to 4th on all-time shortstop Home Run list

With a home run against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor took his career homer tally to 261, climbing to fourth in the all-time standings for home runs hit by shortstops.

In the process, Lindor surpassed the legendary Derek Jeter, who hit 260 home runs for the New York Yankees throughout twenty successful seasons in the Bronx.

Celebrating Lindor's achievement, the New York Mets posted about the Puerto Rican's feat on X Sunday with this caption:

"With his 5th inning home run, Francisco Lindor is now 4th all-time in home runs by a Shortstop! 👏"

Fans continue to debate Lindor's comparison to Jeter in the comments.

"Lindor > Jeter" a fan wrote

"That officially makes him the best SS in the history of New York. I don’t make the rules." another fan commented

"For all the "Lindor is better than Jeter" people, as great as Lindor is, get back to me after Lindor collects 2,000 more hits. And I say this as a Mets fan and Yankees hater!" another fan replied

"Jeter needed more than 5500 extra at-bats." another fan responded

"BEST SS IN NY HISTORY" another fan posted

"Best SS in the last 25yrs HOF Met 🙏🏼" another fan shared

Francisco Lindor talks about his 'duty as an inspiration' after completing 10 years in the majors

Having made his big league debut back in June of 2015, Francisco Lindor has reached the coveted milestone of 10+ years at the top level of baseball this year.

Lindor reflected on the privilege of playing baseball professionally and highlighted the responsibility to inspire future players.

"When I look back," Lindor said via MLBPA. "I can say I've played in the big leagues for 10-plus years. I'm a big believer that people set the path for me, and I'm just trying to do the same for others."

"We have a duty to do things the right way for the people who are coming after us. "I just felt like being part of the association — among the leadership group — was something I wanted to do to inspire others and help them walk the walk."

With the Mets currently top of the NL East, Francisco Lindor aims to achieve another historic milestone and win his first-ever World Series title later this year.

