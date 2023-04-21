After splitting the first two games of the series, the Los Angeles Angels were likely confident before Thursday’s decider. Unfortunately, this looked more like the Angels team from last year than the one that started 5-2 this season.

The Angels were no match for a potent New York Yankees offense that dominated from the first inning onwards. The 9-3 defeat was humbling for an organization that had high hopes this season. The pitching was poor, the offense was inconsistent, and superstar Shohei Ohtani was contained by good pitching.

The Los Angeles Angels have fallen to 9-10 on the season and are 3.5 games behind the Texas Rangers. With rumors circulating that Ohtani may move on at the end of the season, the Angels need to steady the ship quickly.

MLB fans took to Twitter after another disappointing display by a team that boasts two of the MLB’s star players. The frustration seems to be setting in already for some fans who can’t stand to watch Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout miss the playoffs again.

The lack of offense has been a major concern for the Los Angeles Angels this season. While Ohtani, Trout, Logan O'Hoppe and Hunter Renfroe have been hitting well, the rest of the team has been poor.

The Angels have scored more than five runs just once in their past 10 games. That was during a 7-9 loss to the Boston Red Sox. They are 4-6 and have averaged just 3.5 runs per game during that stretch. Ohtani has batted in 11 of the team's 35 runs in their past 10 games.

The Los Angeles Angels have failed to make the playoffs since 2014

Mike Trout celebrates his run with on deck batter Hunter Renfroe against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Los Angeles Angels fans are concerned that a poor run could see Ohtani leave the club. It has been reported that Ohtani plans to leave the team if they fall out of playoff contention.

The two-way Japanese star is entering the final months of a one-year, $30 million extension. He is set to become a feee agent at the end of the season and several MLB teams will be willing to break the bank to sign the 2021 AL MVP.

The Angels have added a few pieces to their roster during the offseason. They will, however, need to overcome the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a difficult division. If not, there is a real chance Ohtani could move on at the end of the season.

