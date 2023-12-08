MLB fans go wild over bizarre theory of Shohei Ohtani's dog influencing free agency decision - "Does Citizens Bank Ballpark want a treat!?”

Shohei Ohtani is the hottest name in free agency and there are five teams said to be zeroed in on the two-way Japanese phenom. Reports surfaced early Friday that Ohtani might make a decision "imminently," which could be as early as today.

This has clearly put fans of the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants on edge, as Ohtani is a generational talent.

Interestingly, there is potentially a cryptic clue that could determine Ohtani's destination and that is the name of his dog. A post on X by the handle Pablo Torre Finds Out touched on the rumor and started a lengthy discussion.

Fans were quick to react, with many adopting the same theme.

"Come here good boy does Citizens Bank Ballpark want a treat!?”

"Wow. He really named his dog Fenway."

From there, a pattern quickly emerged:

Ohtani's dog was on display for the world on X after Ohtani won the MVP this year. He even made the puppy a baseball card. As to what this means for Ohtani's free agency, that is anyone's guess.

Shohei Ohtani expected to decide on his future "imminently"

The above discourse appears set to continue until Shohei Ohtani makes a decision on his future, which according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, might not be long. He provided the following update on X:

"Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today."

Morosi later gave a more in-depth review of the situation on MLB Network:

"This could be a very historic day in the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani. Well, I can say for certain is that the decision is imminent. Again, as I reported this morning, it could happen as early as today. Now, we still do not know where, that part is still unconfirmed.

"As of the middle of this week, there were still five teams involved we believe. I do know this, that in the last week since his visit to Dunedin, Florida, on Monday, momentum has built for the Blue Jays."

While the Giants, Cubs and Angels are not yet out of the running, the feeling is that this is a two-horse race at this stage.

With the Blue Jays and the Dodgers being the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani, it will be interesting to find out if his dog did in fact have a say in the decision.

