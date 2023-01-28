Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has never been a slouch on the baseball field. He has earned a reputation as a swashbuckling hitter.

Jalen played ball in school as a hitter and absolutely loved the sport, and has mentioned in the past that he misses playing the game every once in a while.

In a recent interview, he even said that it would be his dream if he were to play another sport to team up with Bryce Harper.

“I’d go team up with Bryce Harper and the Phillies and play shortstop or center field,” Jalen said.

In a video that made the rounds on Twitter last year, Jalen can be seen on the mound, muscling the ball into the crowd and smacking a two-run walk-off home run.

With the sheer brute force Jalen possesses, there is absolutely no denying that he might just have had a spectacular career in Major League Baseball.

Fans on Twitter were treated to some Jalen brilliance, and the majority were in awe of his unparalleled talent.

One fan called his hit dope and said he loved watching moments like these.

Another quizzed about Jalen finding his true profession.

A third fan is inclined toward Jalen playing baseball instead of football.

Man of steel, this user credits Jalen for being incredibly good under pressure.

Jalen Hurts was a Houston Astros and Derek Jeter fan growing up

In an interview with NBC Sports, Jalen spoke about his love for baseball. He reflected on how he played during his school days, and who his favorite players and teams were.

"I supported the Astros. I liked the Astros, I liked (Derek) Jeter. I liked Jeter a lot. I grew up watching Craig Biggio a lot. Those two guys," Jalen said.

When asked how much he enjoyed the game, he strained on how he wished he never stopped, believing that he had a mighty fine chance at getting drafted:

"I loved the game. I wish I would have never stopped looking back on it. I probably would have got drafted, even (out of) high school, if I’d have kept playing with the work I put in. But it’s all good. It worked out fine."

How Jalen Hurts would have fared in the MLB will remain a mystery, but you can be sure that he can smack a pretty sweet one with the bat.

