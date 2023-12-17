Former Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman could be teasing a potential return to where he started his career. Stroman spent his first six seasons in Toronto, posting a 47-45 record.

He is currently in Toronto, as he posted a picture right outside the Rogers Centre on his Instagram. It is unclear whether he is in town for a visit to the club or for a different reason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto drafted Stroman in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He became the first player from the University of Duke ever to be drafted in the first round.

Stroman is currently a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. During that time, he compiled a 16-16 record with a 3.73 ERA on 275.1 innings of work.

"Trolling hard again" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Stroman is the king of Instagram story bait, a true attention seeker" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Blue Jays fans hesitated to believe Marcus Stroman is in town on business. However, Toronto was rumored to be interested in a reunion months ago.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stroman was unhappy with the organization when they traded him to the Mets in 2019. He reportedly caused a commotion in the clubhouse after learning the news. If he is meeting with the team, maybe the bad blood between the two sides is over.

Outside of the Blue Jays, where does Marcus Stroman fit?

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs

One team that sticks out as a potential suitor for Marcus Stroman is the Cincinnati Reds. They are searching for a veteran frontline starter this offseason and are close to landing Sonny Gray.

Stroman is predominantly a groundball pitcher and would work well in the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. He would also provide stability to an unproven and young stable of arms the Reds have.

Another team that could be interested in the two-time All-Star pitcher is the Boston Red Sox. Like the Reds, they are also in search of starting pitching over the offseason.

Boston's pitching staff struggled mightily in 2023. They ranked near the bottom of the league with their whopping 4.68 ERA among starters. However, Stroman has had his fair share of injuries. With the injury-ridden Chris Sale on the roster, Stroman's injuries may scare them off. It will be interesting to see where Marcus Stroman will be playing during the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.