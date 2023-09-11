Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. paid tribute to from Atlanta boy to another, hitting the ice-cold Trae Young celebration after going yard during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Acuna made the gesture during the fourth after the outfielder hit his 35th home run of the season. He flipped his bat, rounded the bases, and then enacted the famous Trae Young "Ice Cool" celebration where he crosses his hands and pretends to shiver!

That hit not only gave the Braves a commanding 5-0 lead in the fourth, but he also guided his side to a comfortable 8-2 win at home. That hit was incidentally also Acuna's seventh homer in only his last eleven games!

It didn't take long for the Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to acknowledge Acuna's gesture, going on to Tweet that the Atlanta Braves star should be declared this year NL's MVP.

Social media was in a frenzy upon seeing the love between these two Atlanta athletes in their absolute prime! Fans chimed in with heartwarming reactions to the display of mutual respect between the two athletes, flooding the internet in the process.

"It's cold in Atlanta" - rickpitinoo, Instagram.

"Acuna will be unanimous MVP no doubt" - theofficialmbg_, Instagram.

"Issa ATL thing" - rowell.noah, Instagram.

"I’m calling it. Braves 2023 World Series Champs. 2 in 3 years" - _sirdeee, Instagram.

"Acuña Is the modern day Derek Jeter" - EL PICK, X.

"If they had exciting players like this when I was growing up I would've gained a interest in baseball" - Django, X.

"The goat braves on top" - Simmsx, X.

"That boy cold" - Torrey L. Adams, X.

"When you make $50 million a year" - الجوهرة, X.

"Trae young smiling rn" - The Fantasy Ballers, X.

Can Ronald Acuna Jr. hit 40 homers this season?

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is having a season of seasons, and many predict that he will be voted the NL MVP for the year.

Acuna has been at bat a total of 575 times up until now during the 2023 MLB regular season, amassing 129 runs and 35 home runs. His RBI currently sits at 93 and he has 64 stolen bases. He is now sitting on consecutive seasons with 35 HR & 35 stolen bases, and is will surely want to take his tally to 40 homers for the season.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. is the 5th player in MLB history to record multiple seasons of 35 HR & 35 stolen bases, joining: Alfonso Soriano (3), Barry Bonds (2), Bobby Bonds (2), and Willie Mays (2)" - ESPN Stats & Info, X.

With numbers like these, and with plenty of games in hand, Acuna is well on course to have a 40 homer season.