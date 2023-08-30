The Miami Marlins are in the playoff hunt as we creep toward the last month of the regular season. They are three games behind the San Francisco Giants, who hold the final National League Wild card spot.

Miami is looking to bulk up their bullpen ahead of the playoff hunt. They plan on putting claims on at least one of two of the Los Angels Angels relievers who were put on waivers on Tuesday.

The Angels put relievers Matt Moore, Dominic Leone, and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers on Tuesday. They also put Lucas Giolito, Hunter Renfroe, and Randal Grichuk on waivers as well in a salary dump.

Putting these players on waivers means the Angels will get nothing back for them. Letting go of these players will likely bring the team under the luxury tax.

"For what? They should sell too" one fan posted.

"Makes sense. Not sure anything can save the Marlins at this point but might as well take a chance on Lopez or Moore and maybe they re-sign after the season" another fan posted.

Some fans do not see the Miami Marlins getting much better by acquiring any of these players.

Other fans do not like that teams can claim multiple players. They believe teams should only be allowed to claim one player.

Miami could use some bullpen help. Matt Barnes is out for the season after he underwent hip surgery. They also have Huascar Brazoban, who is on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Making the postseason will not be an easy task for the Miami Marlins

In the National League East, the Atlanta Braves have all but clinched the division. They hold a 12.5-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies and a 20.5-game lead on the Miami Marlins.

If Miami wants to make the postseason, it must come from the Wild Card. There are three Wild Card spots in each league. Miami has two teams ahead of them before reaching the final Wild Card spot: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins have some tough series, including one against the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. They must dig deep and come out strong in September if they want to play meaningful baseball in October.