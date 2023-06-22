MLB superstars Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. have received the most votes in the American League and National League, respectively, through Phase 1 of the All-Star Game balloting and have earned automatic starting spots in next month's midseason classic.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



They both automatically qualify as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani received the most votes through phase 1 of All-Star Game voting.They both automatically qualify as #AllStarGame starters. 🤩 Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani received the most votes through phase 1 of All-Star Game voting.They both automatically qualify as #AllStarGame starters. 🤩 https://t.co/AwyuaMNTtn

Ohtani and Acuna are having arguably the best individual performances in their leagues this season. Many believe the pair will each claim their league's MVP awards this coming offseason if they remain on their current pace of play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani received the AL's starting nod at designated hitter as he heads into Thursday with a batting average of .292 with a major league-leading 24 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The Los Angeles Angels phenom is also one of the best pitchers in the league, compiling a 6-3 record with a 3.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts this season.

In his sixth (and possibly final) season with the Angels, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year and 2021 MVP is zeroing in on another MVP award this season. He is due to hit the free-agent market this winter and is likely to command the largest contract in MLB history.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is proving to be fully recovered from a 2021 ACL injury that held him to just 201 total games over the past two seasons.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year is on pace to top his best season to date in 2019 during the current campaign. He leads the majors with 63 runs while topping the NL with 31 stolen bases. Showing himself to be every bit the five-tool player, he is also hitting .327 with 15 homers.

An Atlanta Braves player for the entirety of his six-year MLB career to date, he is locked into the team through 2026 on an eight-year, $100 million contract

Of course, Toronto Blue Jays DH Brandon Belt can't be pleased at the news. Earlier this week, the part-time Blue Jays' slugger made headlines after sarcastically noting that he should be the AL's DH although his statistics are far inferior.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani having impressive seasons

A general aerial view of the stadium seen from a drone outside T-Mobile Park at sunset before the MLB All-Star Week on June 21 in Seattle, Washington

Not only are Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani among the very best players in the game, they are also among the most popular, which makes for a nice combination in All-Star voting.

The Blue Jays continue to dominate the MLB All-Star voting, with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Bo Bichette all leading in their respective positions in the AL balloting.

Poll : 0 votes