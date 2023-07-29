When the New York Mets shelled out to sign pitcher Justin Verlander, it instantly slingshot the club into the championship contenders bracket. Many believed the 2022 Cy Young winner could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a World Series title.
Less than eight months later, there is a realistic possibility of the Mets moving on from baseball's highest earner. After trading away closer David Robertson earlier this week, Verlander is being touted as the next Mets player on the market.
Verlander is a nine-time All-Star and was named the 2011 American League MVP in 2011 after finishing with an incredible 24 wins. He was a member of the Houston Astros' 2017 and 2022 World Series championship teams and was named ALCS MVP in 2017. The powerful righty was named Rookie of the Year in 2006, and if that is not enough, he has three Cy Young Awards to his name.
If the Mets do decide to move on from Verlander, there will be plenty of suitors. The Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros are reportedly interested in the 40-year-old.
Mets fans took to social media to debate whether the club should let the veteran pitcher move on.
Verlander is currently 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA since joining the Mets. He is averaging over a strikeout per inning and has a respectable 1.15 WHIP.
The Mets have been the surprise of the 2023 season, and not in a good way. The team with the highest payroll in the majors is currently fourth in the National League East. They trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by a whopping 17 games and are 6.5 games out of wild-card contention.
Justin Verlander signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets before the 2023 season
Justin Verlander only recently signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen and the Mets management were hoping Verlander and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer could develop into a potent one-two punch. Instead, both players have struggled in 2023.
It has been a disappointing season for Mets fans who had high hopes after one of the most lavish offseasons in the history of baseball. There is still plenty of talent on this roster to build with for 2024. For now, however, the Mets seem to be selling before the August 1 deadline.