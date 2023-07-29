When the New York Mets shelled out to sign pitcher Justin Verlander, it instantly slingshot the club into the championship contenders bracket. Many believed the 2022 Cy Young winner could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a World Series title.

Less than eight months later, there is a realistic possibility of the Mets moving on from baseball's highest earner. After trading away closer David Robertson earlier this week, Verlander is being touted as the next Mets player on the market.

Mike Mayer @mikemayer22 Sources: Mets are getting strong interest from multiple teams regarding Justin Verlander.



Mets would like Verlander for the 2024 season, but there’s belief from other MLB executives the Mets might end up with an offer they can’t refuse.



Dodgers, Astros, & Rangers involved.

Verlander is a nine-time All-Star and was named the 2011 American League MVP in 2011 after finishing with an incredible 24 wins. He was a member of the Houston Astros' 2017 and 2022 World Series championship teams and was named ALCS MVP in 2017. The powerful righty was named Rookie of the Year in 2006, and if that is not enough, he has three Cy Young Awards to his name.

If the Mets do decide to move on from Verlander, there will be plenty of suitors. The Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros are reportedly interested in the 40-year-old.

Mets fans took to social media to debate whether the club should let the veteran pitcher move on.

our big beautiful stan account @real_green_man @mikemayer22 trade verlander for big prospects, sign ohtani in the offseason. done deal

Santo @santo_nunnari @mikemayer22 I’ll do it for an offer we can’t refuse… make them overpay

Louis @Louis_Onofrio @mikemayer22 I don’t trust Eppler to get the right return so let’s just keep him

mets despiser @JetsFiend @mikemayer22 @MarinoMLB I’d like to compete next year so I’d really prefer if they didn’t trade him or Scherzer

Connor @TheDolphinsDive @mikemayer22 Love the sound of the that, get future talent and stop betting on guys in their high 30s

TomD @TomD80106675 @mikemayer22 No faith in Eppler negotiating anything of value in return. Keep him. Uncle Steve can afford it.

Steven Chase @steven_chase44 @mikemayer22 Jack Leiter would get me going

Verlander is currently 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA since joining the Mets. He is averaging over a strikeout per inning and has a respectable 1.15 WHIP.

The Mets have been the surprise of the 2023 season, and not in a good way. The team with the highest payroll in the majors is currently fourth in the National League East. They trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by a whopping 17 games and are 6.5 games out of wild-card contention.

Justin Verlander signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets before the 2023 season

Justin Verlander of the New York Mets prepares for a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field

Justin Verlander only recently signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen and the Mets management were hoping Verlander and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer could develop into a potent one-two punch. Instead, both players have struggled in 2023.

It has been a disappointing season for Mets fans who had high hopes after one of the most lavish offseasons in the history of baseball. There is still plenty of talent on this roster to build with for 2024. For now, however, the Mets seem to be selling before the August 1 deadline.