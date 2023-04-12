The New York Mets have had their ups and downs since they were founded in 1962. The team has won just two World Series titles and five pennants over their 62 year history. Despite their constant heartbreak, Mets fans are known for being some of the most loyal and dedicated in the league.

Owner Steve Cohen recently praised one particular Mets fan who broke an astonishing streak on Monday. Cohen's recent Tweet claimed the fan had attended 28 straight Mets losses over a 16-year stretch.

Steven Cohen @StevenACohen2 I was made aware of a fan that had gone to 28 Mets losses in a row over 16 years before finally ending that streak last night . Now that is true fan loyalty. I was made aware of a fan that had gone to 28 Mets losses in a row over 16 years before finally ending that streak last night . Now that is true fan loyalty.

The fan, whose identity is unknown, seems to be one of the most unlucky people in the world. Monday's 5-0 win versus the San Diego Padres was enough to finally reverse the curse for this one loyal supporter.

MLB fans took to Twitter to react to this incredible run of bad luck. The Mets have been known to experience the occasional losing season over the last two decades, but a streak like this seems unfathomable.

Izengabe @Izengabe_ @StevenACohen2 The guy is clearly a jinx. The right thing to do would have been to ban him from Citified. @StevenACohen2 The guy is clearly a jinx. The right thing to do would have been to ban him from Citified.

- @MonteJr5 @StevenACohen2 He needs to stop going when they play the braves @StevenACohen2 He needs to stop going when they play the braves

0.0000003725% @StevenACohen2 By my *possibly wrong* calcs the probability of that being true are:0.0000003725% @StevenACohen2 By my *possibly wrong* calcs the probability of that being true are:0.0000003725%

SofritoSoulPower @Vcam109 @StevenACohen2 I became a Mets fan in 1982 during a 15 game losing streak. We are a different breed! #LGM @StevenACohen2 I became a Mets fan in 1982 during a 15 game losing streak. We are a different breed! #LGM

Many fans praised the fanbase for their die-hard support despite the tough times. The club has only reached the playoffs once in the last six years. In this century, they have only qualified for the postseason on four occasions.

Some people questioned whether the unlucky supporter was Mets superfan Frank Fleming. The popular online personality is known for his rants after the Mets suffer a losing streak.

The New York Mets have started the season with a subpar 6-6 record

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning on Opening Day at loanDepot park

Led by Max Scherzer's five shutout innings, the New York Mets managed to win the opening game of their series versus the Padres. The three-time Cy Young winner impressed after a shaky start to the season. He finished with six strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil were the standout performers on the offensive side. Both players had one hit and two RBI's on the night.

After a streak of 28 straight losses, one has to question why any fan would put himself through this type of torture. Mets fans, however, are a special breed. They should be commended for their loyalty and dedication over the years.

