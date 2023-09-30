Miguel Cabrera is all set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season. His career in the MLB spanned two decades, representing two teams, the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins. In the recent game at Comerica Park, Miguel Cabrera shared a wholesome moment with his parents as they threw the inaugural pitch toward Miggy.

The Detroit Tigers' second-to-last game of the season at Comerica Park caused a 33-minute delay in the start of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians due to an on-field celebration. Dan Dickerson, the Tigers' radio announcer, welcomed Miguel Cabrera on the field to kick off the pregame ritual.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their happiness at the sight of Miggy sharing that wholesome moment with his parents.

"An incredibly special moment for Miggy to have his parents with him in his final week of his Hall of Fame MLB career. He deserves all of the love" - WhoElseButRami

"Priceless moment that money can't replace..ADIOS MIGGY" - DigitaLTycooN71

"Momma’s throw was better!" - britncguy

"His mom throws better than Steven A Smith" - _Cochrane_

"Cabreras mom throws better than 50 cent" - TheRealSamBrad

"Can’t believe it’s almost over. Just 1 more game of his career. Gracias Miggy!" - headmister1

"Moms curveball had several inches of drop. Yankees we need arms, sign her right now" - scooptydoop1

Miguel Cabrera had a stellar career in the MLB

After 21 years in the major leagues (16 with the Tigers and 5 with the Marlins), Miguel Cabrera will retire. He has 3,170 hits and 511 home runs, making him a member of both the 3,000-hit and 500-home run clubs. He has won the Triple Crown, been named MVP twice, been a 12-time All-Star, won the Silver Slugger award seven times, won the batting title four times, and has a career average of 306.

"Sixth hit in his last nine at-bats. Going out like the legend he is" - Miggysbat

Miguel Cabrera hasn't had as much power or playing time recently due to injuries, but he still put up a decent stat line in Detroit, with a 254 batting average in 323 at-bats this season. This year, he has hit four home runs. He will play his final Major League game on Sunday afternoon, and he will try to hit a home run to have Comerica Park rocking.