MLB fans roast Milwaukee Brewers after late season collapse causes team to miss playoffs for the first time since 2017: "The Milwaukee Brewers: A Legacy of Failure" , “Go sit that a** down”

The Milwaukee Brewers' season is a tale of two halves. it is a cautionary tale for any franchise that may have counted their chickens before they hatched.

Before the trade deadline, the Brewers looked to be cruising into the playoffs. They held a comfortable lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. After an inconsistent second half, the team has now been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Milwaukee Brewers fans will be wondering where it all went wrong. The Brewers were 57-44 on July 20 with a healthy four-game lead over the Cardinals. The team was 7-1 after the All-Star break and looked like the clear favorites in the National League Central. Since then, the team has staggered to a 28-31 record and find themselves seven games behind in the division.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Milwaukee Brewers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Milwaukee Brewers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/blYTuVd6I8

The trade deadline was a turning point for the team. Brewers fans are still lamenting the decision to trade Josh Hader in exchange for a handful of relievers. MLB fans are mocking the franchise for what has to be one of the worst trades in years.

Josh Hader is regarded as one of the best closers in the league, a key ingredient when chasing a World Series title. He is a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-MLB first-team player. More than that, he was a fan favorite.

The decision to trade Hader was a serious misstep and one that was a turning point for the franchise. To start the season, Hader didn't give up a single run in his first 19 appearances. He gave up just two earned runs in his first 23 outings.

The Milwaukee Brewers gifted away their playoff spot after a 28-31 run since July 30

Adrian Houser leaves the game with an injury during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals

Fans of the Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies took extra pleasure in the Brewers' demise. After a strong start to the the season, the Brewers gifted first place to the Cardinals. They put up a fight for a Wild Card spot, but in the end the Padres and Phillies were just too talented.

This will be the first time in five seasons that the Milwaukee Brewers will miss the postseason. It was a major setback for a franchise that had become a powerhouse in the NL Central. Fans are blaming the management for the late-season collapse.

Antonio Moore @ToneTone1017SG @MLBONFOX You guys completely blew the entire second half, just to get eliminated. @MLBONFOX You guys completely blew the entire second half, just to get eliminated.

The moves by the Milwaukee Brewers' management during the trade deadline backfired in historic fashion. Trading away your star player in the midst of a playoff push is unacceptable. It will be painful for Brewers fans as they will have to watch the Cardinals, Phillies, and Padres battle it out in the postseason. After a series of bad decisions, the team has gifted away their 2022 playoff spot.

Poll : 0 votes