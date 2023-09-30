MLB fans took to social media after the San Diego Padres were eliminated from the postseason contention as the Miami Marlins won their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. As the Marlins completed a 4-3 win against the Pirates in their series opener on the final week of the season, it sealed the Padres' fate for the season. It has been a long time coming for the San Diego team, who have been arguably one of the let-downs of the season.

Heading into the 2023 MLB season, the San Diego Padres looked to be one of the most interesting rosters in the country. They boasted a well-rounded squad in both offense and defense, and many expected them to be challenging for the NL title at this point in the season.

Instead, they have been eliminated as it is now mathematically impossible for them to secure a postseason spot. The Padres made a deep run into the postseason last year and they looked set to build on that this year, but they never reached their full potential. MLB fans took the opportunity to taunt the talented team and their fans for being eliminated when so much was expected of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Impressive they lasted this long," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Kinda forgot they existed," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miami Marlins make late comeback against the Pirates to end the season for the Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates took an early three-run lead in their series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday and looked to be heading towards an easy win. However, the Marlins left it late and finally staged a comeback, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth innings to take the lead before securing the win in the ninth with an impressive defensive play.

That meant the end of the line this year for the San Diego Padres, who will now have to focus on next year's preseason and try to figure out how they can avoid another disappointing season in 2024.