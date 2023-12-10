With Shohei Ohtani off the board with his record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the baseball community turns its attention to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market. He is expected to be an ace in the big leagues.

Despite signing Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal, LA is still interested in signing Yamamoto. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the team is still one of the favorites to land Yamamoto.

Alongside The Blue Crew are the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Both New York clubs have been aggressive in their pursuit of the five-time NPB All-Star pitcher.

It would be insanity if the LA could sign both Ohtani and Yamamoto. They would set themselves up to be World Series contenders for the unforeseeable future.

"I'm gonna be sick," one fan posted.

"MLB needs a cap," another fan posted.

Baseball fans do not want to see the Dodgers land Yoshinobu Yamamoto on top of Shohei Ohtani's signing. The rest of the league would be on notice if that were to happen.

The competition for Yamamoto is fierce, and he has until January 4 to sign with a team. We should see these three teams up their recruiting efforts as time is winding down.

With Ohtani signed, Dodgers set their sights on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

Before the signing of Ohtani, many believed the Dodgers to be a World Series-contending team. Now with Ohtani, they are the favorites to be the last team standing in the 2024 season.

Early reports predict him to bat second behind leadoff hitter Mookie Betts, with Freddie Freeman to follow. Offensively, the team is looking like a juggernaut.

However, they still need pitching, and this is where Yoshinobu Yamamoto comes in. Walker Buehler is expected to be on a pitch count after he missed the entirety of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The future is unclear for Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent. But if the Dodgers were to re-sign him, he would miss the start of the season following a shoulder surgery.

If LA misses out on Yamamoto, expect them to pivot to other free-agent pitchers on the market. There are a ton of great options that they could choose from that would help them heading into the 2024 season.

