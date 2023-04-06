Even before the New York Mets signed 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to a two-year deal worth $86 million, they were considered to be the most free-spending franchise in baseball.

With an approximate spend of $375 million this year, the Mets' payroll is not just the largest in MLB history, but also in North American sports history. Their free-spending methods were only exacerbated when billionaire New York financier Steve Cohen took a majority stake in the team in 2020.

Under Cohen's leadership, the team signed historic deals with Verlander, Max Scherzer and Edwin Diaz.

The 2022 season saw the Mets win 100 games for the first time since the 1988 campaign. However, they met their match in the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

Needless to say, New York Mets fans' expectations were high heading into the new season. However, the Mets have started the season with a 3-4 record. They were outscored by the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 and 10-0 in consecutive games on April 3 and April 4 respectively.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, writer Jon Heyman took to interviewing several Mets players to understand why this had happened.

Fans chimed in with remarks of their own about New York's stuttering start. One of them wrote:

"Blame the WBC."

Fans are understandably not interested in the excuses offered by Mets players, who are likely the most frustrated out of everyone. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo said that they "obviously" have to play better, while Francisco Lindor claimed that the Brewers "outpitched, outran, and outhit" the Mets during the entire series.

A fan tweeted about the New York Mets' situation:

"The Mets aren't good and anyone with eyes and a functioning brain can see it. Highest payroll in North American Sports history and there's a minimum of 12 players on the 26 man roster they need upgrades on. That's a joke."

Despite having the most expensive pitching rotation in baseball by far, Mets starters have a cumulative ERA of 5.71 so far, 20th out of 30 MLB teams.

Max Scherzer, who is set to make $43 million this season, is 1-1 with an ERA of 6.35 and an MLB-worst four home runs allowed. Justin Verlander, meanwhile, is yet to make a start.

Still plenty of time for the New York Mets to prove their worth

As the NL East showed us in 2022, the season is long and very subject to change.

The New York Mets held the top spot in their division for most of the 2022 season. However, a late-season surge by the Atlanta Braves saw the Mets relegated to the Wild Card spot on the final day of the season.

Although a good start never hurts, there is still plenty of time for this team to make amends on the leaderboard.

