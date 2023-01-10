John Coppolella, the former general manager of the Atlanta Braves, was reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than a five-year suspension that was initially declared permanent.

Coppolella, now 44, started working with the Braves in 2006 when he was in charge of projects involving statistical research and baseball information. He was appointed general manager after the 2015 campaign. However, he was suspended on November 21, 2017, after MLB found that the team had broken foreign signing regulations between 2015 and 2017.

Fans have voiced their opinion over Rob Manfred's decision to revoke John Coppolella's lifetime ban and reinstate him back into the major leagues.

"What an absolute joke. Grow some b***s Manfred and put Pete in the Hall then." - DarthEldniw

"This is awesome news. He traded for Max Fried when he was injured. He traded for Dansby. He extended Freddie Freeman." - G_iTipo

"Great...hate to see him not be able to do something he is good at and loves. Hopefully he can follow the rules this time! Someone will hire him quickly if not already hired." - JohnMan27802506

What happened to John Coppolella?

The Braves would have exceeded their signing pool by more than 5% if they had signed five players to contracts that included their real bonuses. They would have been prohibited from signing a player for more than $300,000 during any of the following two signing periods.

Because of this, MLB decided that all nine players who signed contracts worth more than $300,000 should be treated as free agents. These players were Maitain, Gutierrez, Contreras, Yefri del Rosario, Guillermo Zuniga, Juan Carlos Negret, Yenci Pea, Yunior Severino, and Livan Soto in the infield.

"The Braves triumph is something to enjoy, but in many ways I feel sorry for John Coppolella. He did a lot o heavy lifting in the franchise reset, oh, he might have gone too far; but a lot of these players are his, and few believe he acted alone. Yet, he alone has a lifetime ban" - pgammo

After putting in place some of the elements that were crucial to the team's 2021 championship, John Coppolella was fired as GM in 2017. Under Coppolella's leadership, the Braves signed Ronald Acuna Jr. and selected slugger Austin Riley. Coppolella made trades for shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Max Fried.

Now that he has been reinstated, it will be interesting to see which ball club gets him and in what capacity.

