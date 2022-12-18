The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding catcher Austin Hedges in free agency. They've added the former Cleveland Guardians catcher to their team following a struggle, with -0.4 bWAR his last season with Cleveland. He is one of the top defensive catchers in the league but struggles offensively.

As a result of his poor year, he only costs the Pirates $5 million, according to Jon Heyman. The Pirates might end up with a steal if he can produce even below average offense with his exceptional defense.

The problem is that that isn't very likely. His career high wRC+ came in 2018 with the San Diego Padres and it was only 90, below league average. His career wRC+ is 54, so he has to bring exceptional defense to the table to provide any value.

He generally does (last year notwithstanding), but he's going to be a liability in the lineup. MLB fans aren't sure how to feel about the signing.

Aidan🦎 @MVPLazard @VenturaTheGr8 @JonHeyman One of the best defenders at catcher in the league. Problem is he might be worse then me at the plate @VenturaTheGr8 @JonHeyman One of the best defenders at catcher in the league. Problem is he might be worse then me at the plate

baseballjake0808 @baseballjake081 @JonHeyman Not bad, Defense first, 10 HR Last year, cheap, will back up Davis/Rodriguez when up @JonHeyman Not bad, Defense first, 10 HR Last year, cheap, will back up Davis/Rodriguez when up

Aidan🦎 @MVPLazard @JonHeyman Pirates have spent more then the brewers @JonHeyman Pirates have spent more then the brewers

Bob Painter @bobpainter123 @JonHeyman Exactly who where they competing against here. Who was offering 4.9 million to this guy. Hedges agent is the obvious choice for agent of the millennium @JonHeyman Exactly who where they competing against here. Who was offering 4.9 million to this guy. Hedges agent is the obvious choice for agent of the millennium

Michael Aleles @alelesm @JonHeyman Whatever crap he’s taken from fans over the years is so worth it from his perspective. MLB must be absolutely swimming in money for Hedges to get $5MM! @JonHeyman Whatever crap he’s taken from fans over the years is so worth it from his perspective. MLB must be absolutely swimming in money for Hedges to get $5MM!

The Pirates are far from contending, so this signing ultimately doesn't matter all that much in the grand scheme of things. However, it is puzzling to see the team, which is so clearly entrenched in the rebuild that may never end, go after a free agent signing, even one for just $5 million.

Regardless, it is just a cheap, one-year deal, so it doesn't really hamper the Pirates in their attempt to return to contender status.

Why the Pittsburgh Pirates might have wanted Austin Hedges?

Small market teams often have to try and find ways to win. They don't have the payroll or the attractiveness that big market teams like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers have.

Austin Hedges signed with Pittsburgh

They have to get creative. For example, the Baltimore Orioles decided to lean into their pitching and even moved the left field fence back. As a result, they were nearly a Wild Card team.

The Pirates likely aren't going to try and change their field, but they might go for a defensive approach to see if it fits their team and their prospects better. Bringing in a top defensive catcher like Austin Hedges is the first step in doing that.

Poll : 0 votes