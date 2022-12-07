After another disappointing year, the Pittsburgh Pirates finished tied for last place in the National League Central. They lost 100 games and were one of the worst teams in baseball.
As a result, they'll have the top selection in next year's MLB draft. In baseball, top draft picks often aren't as impactful as in other leagues because it's difficult to hit on a prospect. It's also a draft pick that likely won't even be at the major league level for a few seasons at the very least.
Still, it is a good thing to get the first pick. They can pick whatever prospect they like and start retooling their farm system to hopefully become a legitimate contender in a few years' time.
However, Pirates fans aren't happy with having the first pick despite all the positives it brings. They're convinced that it won't matter, as they are often a farm system for contenders. They have often traded away talent that excels elsewhere.
The fans aren't exactly pleased with the idea of landing the best player in the draft because they feel like he won't make an impact either way. He might not even play for the team and go elsewhere and become an All-Star.
Who have the Pittsburgh Pirates traded away?
It's no secret that the Pirates have funnelled a lot of talent into other teams. They've tried to turn those players into nice returns, but the players often end up being pretty good.
They infamously sent both Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows, both of whom are exciting young talents, to the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer.
They traded Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees. He parlayed his performance in pinstripes into a nice contract with the Chicago Cubs.
The Pirates also shipped ace Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros. Joe Musgrave, Josh Bell, Starling Marte, Tyler Anderson and Adam Frazier were all in Pittsburgh but were traded away.
There's a good reason the fan base isn't excited about anyone. Even Bryan Reynolds recently requested a trade, so the future isn't exactly bright.